    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:34 2023-01-06 am EST
14.11 EUR   -1.58%
04:03aStellantis Mulls Idling Further Plants, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
03:44aStock markets up ahead of Eurozone CPI flash data
AN
02:28aFutures await European listers in green
AN
Stellantis Mulls Idling Further Plants, Bloomberg Reports

01/06/2023 | 04:03am EST
--Stellantis NV could idle additional manufacturing plants in an effort to curb expenditure amid rising inflation that has led to increased costs of electrifying its model lineup, Bloomberg reports its chief executive as saying.

--"If we don't optimize our cost structure, we cannot absorb the additional cost of electrification", the car maker's boss Carlos Tavares said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, according to Bloomberg.

--The Jeep maker said in December that it would halt operations at a 1,350-employee assembly plant in Illinois.


Full story: https://bloom.bg/3Qrj9Kc


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 0403ET

STELLANTIS N.V. -1.74% 14.08 Delayed Quote.8.11%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.60% 14.114 Real-time Quote.8.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 177 B 186 B 186 B
Net income 2022 15 563 M 16 383 M 16 383 M
Net cash 2022 25 651 M 27 001 M 27 001 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,90x
Yield 2022 8,97%
Capitalization 46 080 M 48 505 M 48 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.8.11%48 505
BYD COMPANY LIMITED5.40%96 509
FERRARI N.V.0.87%39 970
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.34%30 748
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED0.42%24 050
KIA CORPORATION3.04%19 532