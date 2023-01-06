Stellantis Mulls Idling Further Plants, Bloomberg Reports

--Stellantis NV could idle additional manufacturing plants in an effort to curb expenditure amid rising inflation that has led to increased costs of electrifying its model lineup, Bloomberg reports its chief executive as saying.

--"If we don't optimize our cost structure, we cannot absorb the additional cost of electrification", the car maker's boss Carlos Tavares said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, according to Bloomberg.

--The Jeep maker said in December that it would halt operations at a 1,350-employee assembly plant in Illinois.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3Qrj9Kc

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 0403ET