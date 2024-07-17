AMSTERDAM - Stellantis N.V. announced today that it has successfully extended the maturity and amended its syndicated revolving credit facility ("RCF") of €12.0 billion, originally signed in July 2021.

The syndicated credit facility includes a broad-based group of 29 banks from Europe, America and Asia. The RCF is structured in two tranches: €6.0 billion, with a three-year tenor (July 2027), and €6.0 billion, with a five-year tenor (July 2029), each tranche benefiting from two further extension options, each of one year exercisable on the first and second anniversary of the amendment signing date.

The RCF, as amended with improved terms, secures financial flexibility, and remains available for general corporate purposes of the Group.

This successful transaction confirms the strong support to Stellantis from its international relationship banks.

