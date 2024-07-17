Stellantis N : Announces Successful Amendment and Maturity Extension of €12 Billion Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility
July 17, 2024 at 02:04 pm EDT
AMSTERDAM - Stellantis N.V. announced today that it has successfully extended the maturity and amended its syndicated revolving credit facility ("RCF") of €12.0 billion, originally signed in July 2021.
The syndicated credit facility includes a broad-based group of 29 banks from Europe, America and Asia. The RCF is structured in two tranches: €6.0 billion, with a three-year tenor (July 2027), and €6.0 billion, with a five-year tenor (July 2029), each tranche benefiting from two further extension options, each of one year exercisable on the first and second anniversary of the amendment signing date.
The RCF, as amended with improved terms, secures financial flexibility, and remains available for general corporate purposes of the Group.
This successful transaction confirms the strong support to Stellantis from its international relationship banks.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
