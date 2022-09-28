Stellantis N : Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer Participates in Bank of America Autos and Future Car Conference 2022

AMSTERDAM - Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer, today participated in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Autos and Future Car Conference 2022.
The related presentation material is available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
Disclaimer
Stellantis NV published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:35:02 UTC.