Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:01 2022-09-28 pm EDT
12.82 EUR   -0.10%
12:36pStellantis N : Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer Participates in Bank of America Autos and Future Car Conference 2022
PU
11:22aStellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe's Largest Light Commercial Vehicles Plant
AQ
09/27Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis N : Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer Participates in Bank of America Autos and Future Car Conference 2022

09/28/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM - Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer, today participated in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Autos and Future Car Conference 2022.

The related presentation material is available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
12:36pStellantis N : Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer Participates in Bank of America A..
PU
11:22aStellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe's Largest Light Commercial Veh..
AQ
09/27Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines
RE
09/27Stellantis Celebrates 7 Million Vehicles Built at Europe's Largest Light Commercial Veh..
GL
09/27Dodge Challenger 'Last Call' No. 7 Special-edition Model Set Back
AQ
09/27Stellantis offers French workers bonus payment for inflation, to discuss one in Italy
RE
09/27Stellantis Gives One-off Payment To French Workers
MT
09/27Stellantis Unit Partners With Uber To Boost EV Sales In France
MT
09/27Carmaker Stellantis offers French workers 1,400 euro bonus payment to ease inflation pa..
RE
09/27Uber, Stellantis Partner With Free2Move in French Electric Vehicle Market
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 168 B 168 B
Net income 2022 15 346 M 14 798 M 14 798 M
Net cash 2022 25 515 M 24 604 M 24 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,62x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 41 240 M 39 586 M 39 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 12,83 €
Average target price 21,41 €
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-23.09%39 586
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-19.65%98 967
FERRARI N.V.-26.90%34 523
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.15%32 459
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-28.99%23 488
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED15.69%16 365