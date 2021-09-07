Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Stellantis N : Christine Feuell will join Stellantis as Chrysler Brand CEO

09/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
AMSTERDAM - Stellantis is pleased to announce that Christine Feuell, previously Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, will join Stellantis as Chrysler Brand CEO on September 13, reporting to CEO Carlos Tavares.

Christine Feuell is a well-recognized senior marketing executive with extensive experience in automotive, omni-channel supply chain automation systems and smart building technologies industries. She achieved progressive responsibilities in Sales, Marketing, Product Management and P&L Leadership at Ford, Johnson Controls and Honeywell, with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth through integrated products, software and services. Her extensive expertise in building and developing advanced product, marketing and business model strategies will benefit the Chrysler Brand to deliver customer-centric insights and innovative solutions.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: 'Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis and I'm convinced that she will play an integral and strategic role in setting the new impetus and direction for this iconic brand and unleash its great potential.'

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis leverages its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 156 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2021 10 412 M 12 340 M 12 340 M
Net cash 2021 14 998 M 17 776 M 17 776 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,10x
Yield 2021 5,40%
Capitalization 53 998 M 64 055 M 64 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.17.61%64 055
BYD COMPANY LIMITED34.94%114 901
FERRARI N.V.-4.68%40 327
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.37%35 757
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.49%28 294
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.1.97%25 532