STELLANTIS N : Semi-Annual Report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022
PU
Stellantis N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Agnelli's Exor to move listing to Amsterdam from Milan
RE
Stellantis N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

07/31/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
Back Stellantis N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date29 jul 2022
  • Issuing institutionStellantis N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentstellantis nv 2022.06.30 semi-annual report-a2203-00178.pdf

Date last update: 31 July 2022

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 19:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 171 B 174 B 174 B
Net income 2022 15 522 M 15 833 M 15 833 M
Net cash 2022 27 112 M 27 654 M 27 654 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,82x
Yield 2022 9,24%
Capitalization 43 772 M 44 647 M 44 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,92 €
Average target price 21,29 €
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-16.56%44 647
BYD COMPANY LIMITED7.13%125 810
FERRARI N.V.-18.39%38 602
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.14%33 406
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-21.52%27 619
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED48.78%23 559