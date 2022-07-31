|
Stellantis N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting.
Document
Filing date29 jul 2022
Issuing institutionStellantis N.V.
Reporting year2022
Share information
Date last update: 31 July 2022
Disclaimer
Stellantis NV published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 19:22:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Sales 2022
171 B
174 B
174 B
|Net income 2022
15 522 M
15 833 M
15 833 M
|Net cash 2022
27 112 M
27 654 M
27 654 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|2,82x
|Yield 2022
|9,24%
|Capitalization
43 772 M
44 647 M
44 647 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,10x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,09x
|Nbr of Employees
|281 595
|Free-Float
|75,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|13,92 €
|Average target price
|21,29 €
|Spread / Average Target
|52,9%