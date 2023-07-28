Semi-Annual Report
As of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
6
Highlights
6
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
7
Company Results
9
Results by Segment
15
Liquidity and Capital Resources
24
Important Events
29
Risks and Uncertainties
31
Guidance and Outlook
32
SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES AS OF AND
33
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
34
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
35
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
36
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
37
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
38
Notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
39
1.
Basis of preparation
39
2.
Scope of consolidation
42
3.
Net revenues
45
4.
Net financial expenses/(income)
46
5.
Tax expense/(benefit)
46
6.
Goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives
47
7.
Other assets and prepaid expenses
47
8.
Financial assets
48
9.
Inventories
48
10.
Working Capital
49
11.
Share-based compensation
49
12.
Employee benefits liabilities
50
13.
Provisions
51
14.
Debt
51
15.
Other liabilities
53
16.
Fair value measurement
54
17.
Related party transactions
56
18.
Guarantees granted, commitments and contingent liabilities
58
19.
Equity
63
20.
Earnings per share
65
21.
Segment reporting
66
22.
Subsequent events
69
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
70
2
Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this Semi-Annual Report, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future
performance, competitive strengths, costs, dividends, reserves, our growth, industry growth and other trends and projections and estimated company earnings are "forward-looking statements" that contain risks and uncertainties. In some cases, words such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", or similar terms are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:
- our ability to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes;
- changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality;
- our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger;
- our ability to offer innovative, attractive products, and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features, including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics;
- the continued impact of unfilled semiconductor orders;
- our ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification;
- our ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes;
- our ability to successfully launch new businesses and integrate acquisitions;
- a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in our vehicles;
- exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks;
- increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in our vehicles;
- changes in local economic and political conditions;
- changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in laws and regulations;
- the level of governmental economic incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles;
- the impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions;
- various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits;
- material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations;
- the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants;
- our ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees;
3
- exposure to shortfalls in the funding of our defined benefit pension plans;
- our ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies;
- our ability to access funding to execute our business plan;
- our ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements;
- disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability;
- risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers;
- our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting;
- developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws;
- earthquakes or other disasters; and
- other factors discussed elsewhere in this report.
Furthermore, in light of the inherent difficulty in forecasting future results, any estimates or forecasts of particular periods that are provided in this report are uncertain. We expressly disclaim and do not assume any liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of the forward-looking statements in this report or in connection with any use by any third party of such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake an obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.
Additional factors which could cause actual results and developments to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are included in the section - Risks and Uncertainties of this Semi-Annual Report.
4
CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS
In this Semi-Annual Report, unless otherwise specified, the terms "we", "our", "us", the "Company" and "Stellantis" refer to Stellantis N.V., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, or any one or more of them, as the context may require.
References to "FCA" and "FCA N.V." mean Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. together with its consolidated subsidiaries, or any one or more of them, as the context may require.
References to "PSA" and "Groupe PSA" mean Peugeot S.A. or Peugeot S.A. together with its consolidated subsidiaries, or any one or more of them, as the context may require.
References to the "merger" refer to the merger between PSA and FCA completed on January 16, 2021 and resulting in the creation of Stellantis.
All references in this Semi-Annual Report to "Euro" and "€" refer to the currency issued by the European Central Bank. Stellantis' financial information is presented in Euro. All references to "U.S. Dollars", "U.S. Dollar", "USD" and "$" refer to the currency of the United States of America ("U.S.").
The Semi-Annual Report is filed with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") and is furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on the Form 6-K.
5
