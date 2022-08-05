Stellantis N : Income Statement by activity - Form 6-K
Income Statement by activity
Unaudited
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
For the six months ended June 30, 2021(1)
(€ million)
Stellantis
Industrial activities
Financial services
Stellantis
Industrial activities
Financial services
Net revenues
87,999
87,751
326
72,610
72,543
125
Cost of revenues
69,865
69,757
186
58,301
58,289
70
Selling, general and other costs
4,460
4,404
56
4,550
4,531
19
Research and development costs
2,547
2,547
-
2,046
2,046
-
Gains/(losses) on disposal of investments
31
31
-
2
2
-
Restructuring costs
838
838
-
371
371
-
Operating income
10,320
10,236
84
7,344
7,308
36
Net financial expenses
431
431
-
217
217
-
Profit before taxes
9,889
9,805
84
7,127
7,091
36
Tax expense
1,985
1,970
15
1,729
1,714
15
Share of the profit of equity method investees
56
(285)
341
402
73
329
Result from intersegment investments
-
410
-
-
350
-
Net profit from continuing operations
7,960
7,960
410
5,800
5,800
350
Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
990
990
-
Net profit
7,960
7,960
410
6,790
6,790
350
Adjusted operating income(2)
12,374
12,292
82
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2)
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
8,622
8,580
42
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions.
(1) On January 16, 2021, Peugeot S.A. ("PSA") merged with and into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA N.V."), with FCA N.V. as the surviving company in the merger (the "merger"). On January 17, 2021, the current members of the board of directors were appointed, the Stellantis articles of association became effective, and the combined company was renamed Stellantis N.V. On this date, the Stellantis management and board of directors collectively obtained the power and ability to control the assets, liabilities and operations of both FCA and PSA. As such, under IFRS 3, Business Combinations, January 17, 2021 is the acquisition date for the business combination. PSA was determined to be the acquirer for accounting purposes, therefore, the historical financial statements of Stellantis represent the continuing operations of PSA, which also reflect the loss of control and the classification of Faurecia S.E. (Faurecia) as a discontinued operation as of January 1, 2021. As the acquisition date of business combination was January 17, 2021, the results of FCA for the period January 1 -16, 2021 are excluded from the results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
(2) The reconciliation of Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income and to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income for the Company is included in the Stellantis Semi-Annual Report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 - Management discussion and analysis - Company results. The Adjusted operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is reported on a pro-forma basis thus including the results of FCA for the period January 1 -16, 2021.
n.a. = not applicable
Statement of Financial Position by activity
Unaudited
At June 30, 2022
At December 31, 2021
(€ million)
Stellantis
Industrial activities
Financial services
Stellantis
Industrial activities
Financial services
Assets
Goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives
32,115
31,984
131
29,921
29,802
119
Other intangible assets
18,223
18,118
105
16,635
16,542
93
Property, plant and equipment
37,192
37,117
75
35,488
35,443
45
Investments
6,129
8,396
4,761
6,022
7,847
4,591
Deferred tax assets
1,888
1,849
39
1,927
1,893
34
Inventories
15,722
15,698
24
11,361
11,342
19
Assets sold with a buy-back commitment
2,295
2,295
-
2,134
2,134
-
Trade receivables
4,395
4,456
73
2,998
3,049
51
Tax receivables
379
382
4
390
383
7
Other assets and prepaid expenses
14,194
10,977
3,921
12,628
9,797
3,752
Financial assets
3,036
2,922
150
2,510
2,409
152
Cash and cash equivalents
46,355
45,278
1,077
49,629
48,616
1,013
Assets held for sale
303
154
149
123
123
-
TOTAL ASSETS
182,226
179,626
10,509
171,766
169,380
9,876
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
65,623
65,623
7,028
56,307
56,307
6,417
Employee benefits liabilities
7,661
7,661
-
8,749
8,748
1
Provisions
19,583
19,472
114
17,179
17,085
96
Deferred tax liabilities
4,745
4,738
7
4,374
4,368
5
Debt
28,164
25,900
3,000
33,582
31,533
3,018
Trade payables
31,448
31,455
103
28,181
28,177
70
Other financial liabilities
60
60
-
95
95
-
Tax liabilities
1,344
1,324
27
1,113
1,086
35
Other liabilities
23,572
23,367
230
22,135
21,930
234
Liabilities held for sale
26
26
-
51
51
-
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
182,226
179,626
10,509
171,766
169,380
9,876
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions.
Statement of Cash Flows by activity
Unaudited
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
(€ million)
Stellantis
Industrial activities
Financial services
Stellantis
Industrial activities
Financial services
Consolidated profit from continuing operations
7,960
7,960
410
5,800
5,800
350
Adjustments for non-cash items
depreciation and amortization
3,225
3,213
12
2,647
2,662
(15)
(gains) losses on disposals
7
4
3
36
36
-
change in deferred taxes
(142)
(140)
(2)
206
206
-
other non cash items
185
155
30
(377)
(266)
(111)
Change in provision
1,400
1,382
18
(2,440)
(2,447)
7
Result of equity method investments net of dividends received
84
(50)
(276)
117
(150)
(83)
Change in carrying amount of leased vehicles
(75)
(48)
(27)
391
398
(7)
Changes in working capital
(2,801)
(2,762)
(39)
(765)
(602)
(160)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
9,843
9,714
129
5,615
5,637
(19)
Proceeds from disposals of shares in consolidated companies and of investments in non-consolidated companies
107
107
-
(3)
(4)
1
Acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments
(194)
(293)
-
(137)
(137)
-
Cash and cash equivalents of FCA at the Merger
-
-
-
22,514
22,185
329
Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets
74
73
1
53
53
-
Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(3,963)
(3,942)
(21)
(4,623)
(4,614)
(9)
Change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(446)
(446)
-
(368)
(368)
-
Net change in receivables from financing activities
(319)
37
(354)
(560)
67
(693)
Other changes
75
71
4
48
48
-
Net cash from used in investing activities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
(3,117)
(3,117)
-
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
(4,666)
(4,393)
(370)
13,807
14,113
(372)
Distributions paid
(3,260)
(3,260)
(2)
(4,199)
(4,199)
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
-
-
99
242
242
-
(Purchases) sales of treasury shares
1
1
-
(2)
(2)
-
Changes in debt and other financial assets and liabilities
(6,643)
(6,787)
160
2,200
1,686
577
Change in securities
(212)
(231)
20
-
-
-
Other changes
26
9
-
(42)
(48)
6
Net cash from (used in) financing activities of discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
(10,088)
(10,268)
277
(1,801)
(2,321)
583
Effect of changes in exchange rates
1,637
1,609
28
298
293
5
Increase (decrease) in cash from held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
Increase (decrease) in cash
(3,274)
(3,338)
64
17,919
17,722
197
Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
49,629
48,616
1,013
22,893
22,301
592
NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
46,355
45,278
1,077
40,812
40,023
789
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions.
Disclaimer
Stellantis NV published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 20:29:39 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
