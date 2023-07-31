Income Statement by activity
Unaudited
|For the six months ended June 30, 2023
|For the six months ended June 30, 2022
|(€ million)
|Stellantis
|Industrial activities
|Financial services
|Stellantis
|Industrial activities
|Financial services
Net revenues
|98,368
|97,993
|426
|87,999
|87,751
|326
Cost of revenues
|76,934
|76,669
|316
|69,865
|69,757
|186
Selling, general and other costs
|4,921
|4,744
|177
|4,460
|4,404
|56
Research and development costs
|2,735
|2,735
|-
|2,547
|2,547
|-
Gains/(losses) on disposal of investments
|22
|74
|(52)
|31
|31
|-
Restructuring costs
|552
|552
|-
|838
|838
|-
|Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees
|293
|36
|257
|56
|(285)
|341
Operating income/(loss)(1)
|13,541
|13,403
|138
|10,376
|9,951
|425
Net financial expenses/(income)
|(69)
|(69)
|-
|431
|431
|-
Profit/(loss) before taxes
|13,610
|13,472
|138
|9,945
|9,520
|425
Tax expense/(benefit)
|2,692
|2,698
|(6)
|1,985
|1,970
|15
|Result from intersegment investments
|-
|144
|-
|-
|410
|-
Net profit/(loss)
|10,918
|10,918
|144
|7,960
|7,960
|410
Adjusted operating income(1)(2)
|14,126
|13,848
|278
|12,727
|12,304
|423
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions
(1) Effective from January 1, 2023, our Operating income/(loss) and Adjusted operating income includes Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees. The comparatives for the six months ended June 30, 2022, have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to the Stellantis N.V. Semi-Annual Report for the six months ended June 30, 2023, Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(2) The reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted operating income for the Company is included in the Stellantis Semi-Annual Report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - Management discussion and analysis - Company results
Statement of Financial Position by activity
Unaudited
|At June 30, 2023
|At December 31, 2022
|(€ million)
|Stellantis
|Industrial activities
|Financial services
|Stellantis
|Industrial activities
|Financial services
|Assets
|Goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives
|31,361
|31,236
|125
|31,738
|31,611
|127
Other intangible assets
|19,731
|19,580
|151
|19,006
|18,861
|145
Property, plant and equipment
|36,193
|35,721
|472
|36,205
|36,129
|76
Equity method investments
|5,166
|8,224
|3,349
|4,834
|7,244
|3,182
Deferred tax assets
|2,016
|1,979
|37
|2,052
|2,040
|12
Inventories
|19,289
|19,242
|47
|17,360
|17,303
|57
|Assets sold with a buy-back commitment
|2,123
|2,123
|-
|1,594
|1,594
|-
|Trade receivables
|8,594
|8,660
|215
|4,928
|5,004
|70
|Tax receivables
|409
|397
|19
|655
|650
|41
|Other assets and prepaid expenses
|17,091
|13,081
|7,079
|14,272
|10,673
|4,884
|Financial assets
|7,500
|5,948
|1,592
|5,033
|4,696
|304
|Cash and cash equivalents
|48,978
|47,742
|1,236
|46,433
|45,335
|1,098
|Assets held for sale
|122
|122
|-
|2,046
|2,042
|1,700
TOTAL ASSETS
|198,573
|194,055
|14,322
|186,156
|183,182
|11,696
|Equity and Liabilities
|Equity
|77,064
|77,064
|6,407
|72,382
|72,382
|7,222
|Employee benefits liabilities
|6,168
|6,167
|1
|6,436
|6,434
|2
|Provisions
|20,391
|20,314
|81
|19,771
|19,641
|135
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,424
|4,251
|173
|4,332
|4,320
|12
|Debt
|29,467
|25,247
|7,169
|27,153
|24,496
|3,972
|Trade payables
|34,696
|34,725
|173
|31,726
|31,735
|95
|Other financial liabilities
|15
|2
|13
|18
|18
|-
|Tax liabilities
|1,293
|1,263
|37
|1,568
|1,546
|29
|Other liabilities
|25,055
|25,022
|268
|22,657
|22,497
|229
|Liabilities held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|113
|113
|-
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|198,573
|194,055
|14,322
|186,156
|183,182
|11,696
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions
Statement of Cash Flows by activity
Unaudited
|For the six months ended June 30, 2023
|For the six months ended June 30, 2022
|(€ million)
|Stellantis
|Industrial activities
|Financial services
|Stellantis
|Industrial activities
|Financial services
|Consolidated profit
|10,918
|10,918
|144
|7,960
|7,960
|410
Adjustments for non-cash items:
|depreciation and amortization
|3,740
|3,727
|13
|3,225
|3,213
|12
|(gains)/losses on disposals
|(45)
|(30)
|52
|7
|4
|3
|change in deferred taxes
|369
|234
|135
|(142)
|(140)
|(2)
|other non-cash items
|252
|174
|78
|185
|155
|30
|Change in provisions
|1,134
|1,124
|10
|1,400
|1,382
|18
|Result of equity method investments net of dividends received
|(46)
|(172)
|(85)
|84
|(50)
|(276)
|Change in carrying amount of leased vehicles
|(173)
|217
|(390)
|(75)
|(48)
|(27)
Changes in working capital
|(2,756)
|(2,588)
|(168)
|(2,801)
|(2,762)
|(39)
|Net cash from/(used in) operating activities
|13,393
|13,604
|(211)
|9,843
|9,714
|129
Proceeds from disposal of shares in consolidated companies and of investments in non-consolidated companies(1)
|994
|1,717
|183
|107
|107
|-
Acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments(2)
|(662)
|(1,058)
|(1,067)
|(194)
|(293)
|-
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|133
|131
|2
|74
|73
|1
|Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|(4,447)
|(4,429)
|(18)
|(3,963)
|(3,942)
|(21)
|Change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|233
|233
|-
|(446)
|(446)
|-
|Net change in receivables from financing activities
|(2,079)
|(54)
|(2,025)
|(319)
|37
|(354)
|Other changes
|(88)
|(122)
|34
|75
|71
|4
|Net cash from/(used in) investing activities
|(5,916)
|(3,582)
|(2,891)
|(4,666)
|(4,393)
|(370)
|Distributions paid
|(4,208)
|(4,208)
|-
|(3,260)
|(3,260)
|(2)
|Proceeds from issuance of shares
|6
|6
|557
|-
|-
|99
|(Purchases)/sales of treasury shares
|(674)
|(674)
|-
|1
|1
|-
|Changes in debt and other financial assets and liabilities
|842
|(2,043)
|2,885
|(6,643)
|(6,787)
|160
|Change in securities
|(455)
|(258)
|(197)
|(212)
|(231)
|20
|Other changes
|(8)
|(8)
|-
|26
|9
|-
|Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
|(4,497)
|(7,185)
|3,245
|(10,088)
|(10,268)
|277
|Effect of changes in exchange rates
|(500)
|(495)
|(5)
|1,637
|1,609
|28
|(Increase)/decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in asset held for sale
|65
|65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,545
|2,407
|138
|(3,274)
|(3,338)
|64
|Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|46,433
|45,335
|1,098
|49,629
|48,616
|1,013
|NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|48,978
|47,742
|1,236
|46,355
|45,278
|1,077
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions
(1) In April 2023, Stellantis completed the sale of the 50 percent interest held in FCA Bank for a consideration of €1,581 million of which €1,566 million related to industrial activities and €15 million related to financial services. The net consideration of €675 million in cash, reported for the Company in this line, includes the subscription of a credit linked note issued by FCA Bank with a fair value of €906 million, reported for Financial services within "Acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments"
(2)The amount in Financial services for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include the acquisition of the €906 million credit linked note mentioned above
