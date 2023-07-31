Income Statement by activity

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (€ million) Stellantis Industrial activities Financial services Stellantis Industrial activities Financial services Net revenues 98,368 97,993 426 87,999 87,751 326 Cost of revenues 76,934 76,669 316 69,865 69,757 186 Selling, general and other costs 4,921 4,744 177 4,460 4,404 56 Research and development costs 2,735 2,735 - 2,547 2,547 - Gains/(losses) on disposal of investments 22 74 (52) 31 31 - Restructuring costs 552 552 - 838 838 - Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees 293 36 257 56 (285) 341 Operating income/(loss)(1) 13,541 13,403 138 10,376 9,951 425 Net financial expenses/(income) (69) (69) - 431 431 - Profit/(loss) before taxes 13,610 13,472 138 9,945 9,520 425 Tax expense/(benefit) 2,692 2,698 (6) 1,985 1,970 15 Result from intersegment investments - 144 - - 410 - Net profit/(loss) 10,918 10,918 144 7,960 7,960 410 Adjusted operating income(1)(2) 14,126 13,848 278 12,727 12,304 423

Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions

(1) Effective from January 1, 2023, our Operating income/(loss) and Adjusted operating income includes Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees. The comparatives for the six months ended June 30, 2022, have been adjusted accordingly. Refer to the Stellantis N.V. Semi-Annual Report for the six months ended June 30, 2023, Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(2) The reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted operating income for the Company is included in the Stellantis Semi-Annual Report as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - Management discussion and analysis - Company results





Statement of Financial Position by activity

At June 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 (€ million) Stellantis Industrial activities Financial services Stellantis Industrial activities Financial services Assets Goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives 31,361 31,236 125 31,738 31,611 127 Other intangible assets 19,731 19,580 151 19,006 18,861 145 Property, plant and equipment 36,193 35,721 472 36,205 36,129 76 Equity method investments 5,166 8,224 3,349 4,834 7,244 3,182 Deferred tax assets 2,016 1,979 37 2,052 2,040 12 Inventories 19,289 19,242 47 17,360 17,303 57 Assets sold with a buy-back commitment 2,123 2,123 - 1,594 1,594 - Trade receivables 8,594 8,660 215 4,928 5,004 70 Tax receivables 409 397 19 655 650 41 Other assets and prepaid expenses 17,091 13,081 7,079 14,272 10,673 4,884 Financial assets 7,500 5,948 1,592 5,033 4,696 304 Cash and cash equivalents 48,978 47,742 1,236 46,433 45,335 1,098 Assets held for sale 122 122 - 2,046 2,042 1,700 TOTAL ASSETS 198,573 194,055 14,322 186,156 183,182 11,696 Equity and Liabilities Equity 77,064 77,064 6,407 72,382 72,382 7,222 Employee benefits liabilities 6,168 6,167 1 6,436 6,434 2 Provisions 20,391 20,314 81 19,771 19,641 135 Deferred tax liabilities 4,424 4,251 173 4,332 4,320 12 Debt 29,467 25,247 7,169 27,153 24,496 3,972 Trade payables 34,696 34,725 173 31,726 31,735 95 Other financial liabilities 15 2 13 18 18 - Tax liabilities 1,293 1,263 37 1,568 1,546 29 Other liabilities 25,055 25,022 268 22,657 22,497 229 Liabilities held for sale - - - 113 113 - TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 198,573 194,055 14,322 186,156 183,182 11,696

Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions









Statement of Cash Flows by activity

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (€ million) Stellantis Industrial activities Financial services Stellantis Industrial activities Financial services Consolidated profit 10,918 10,918 144 7,960 7,960 410 Adjustments for non-cash items: depreciation and amortization 3,740 3,727 13 3,225 3,213 12 (gains)/losses on disposals (45) (30) 52 7 4 3 change in deferred taxes 369 234 135 (142) (140) (2) other non-cash items 252 174 78 185 155 30 Change in provisions 1,134 1,124 10 1,400 1,382 18 Result of equity method investments net of dividends received (46) (172) (85) 84 (50) (276) Change in carrying amount of leased vehicles (173) 217 (390) (75) (48) (27) Changes in working capital (2,756) (2,588) (168) (2,801) (2,762) (39) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 13,393 13,604 (211) 9,843 9,714 129 Proceeds from disposal of shares in consolidated companies and of investments in non-consolidated companies(1) 994 1,717 183 107 107 - Acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments(2) (662) (1,058) (1,067) (194) (293) - Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 133 131 2 74 73 1 Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (4,447) (4,429) (18) (3,963) (3,942) (21) Change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 233 233 - (446) (446) - Net change in receivables from financing activities (2,079) (54) (2,025) (319) 37 (354) Other changes (88) (122) 34 75 71 4 Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (5,916) (3,582) (2,891) (4,666) (4,393) (370) Distributions paid (4,208) (4,208) - (3,260) (3,260) (2) Proceeds from issuance of shares 6 6 557 - - 99 (Purchases)/sales of treasury shares (674) (674) - 1 1 - Changes in debt and other financial assets and liabilities 842 (2,043) 2,885 (6,643) (6,787) 160 Change in securities (455) (258) (197) (212) (231) 20 Other changes (8) (8) - 26 9 - Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (4,497) (7,185) 3,245 (10,088) (10,268) 277 Effect of changes in exchange rates (500) (495) (5) 1,637 1,609 28 (Increase)/decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in asset held for sale 65 65 - - - - Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,545 2,407 138 (3,274) (3,338) 64 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 46,433 45,335 1,098 49,629 48,616 1,013 NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 48,978 47,742 1,236 46,355 45,278 1,077

Figures presented for Industrial activities and Financial services include intersegment transactions

(1) In April 2023, Stellantis completed the sale of the 50 percent interest held in FCA Bank for a consideration of €1,581 million of which €1,566 million related to industrial activities and €15 million related to financial services. The net consideration of €675 million in cash, reported for the Company in this line, includes the subscription of a credit linked note issued by FCA Bank with a fair value of €906 million, reported for Financial services within "Acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments"

(2)The amount in Financial services for the six months ended June 30, 2023 include the acquisition of the €906 million credit linked note mentioned above







