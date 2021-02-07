Log in
STELLANTIS N.V.

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stellantis N : Jeep Super Bowl Ad Enlists Bruce Springsteen to Unite America

02/07/2021 | 12:16am EST
By Alexandra Bruell

Jeep's Super Bowl commercial will star Bruce Springsteen narrating a somber plea to end division in the U.S., in contrast to the lighter tone struck by many of the game's other ads.

The two-minute commercial, titled "The Middle," finds Mr. Springsteen on the grounds of the U.S. Center Chapel in Lebanon, Kan., which he describes as the geographical middle point of the nation's lower 48 states.

The camera pauses on images inside the chapel, including an American flag in the shape of the U.S. and partially covered by a cross, as well as the landscape outside.

"It's no secret, the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear," Mr. Springsteen says in a voice-over.

The last frame shows the outline of the U.S. with the phrase: "To the ReUnited States of America."

"It's a bit downbeat, it's very quiet, it's a prayer," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer at Stellantis NV, parent company of the Jeep and Chrysler brands. "I think the whole thing is Bruce's prayer for an America reunited that finds its common ground again."

Advertisers in Sunday's Super Bowl will mostly avoid invoking the country's political divisions, social-justice movements and continuing struggles with Covid-19, hoping to keep viewers' associations with their brands positive.

Jeep had considered doing a lighthearted ad, but Mr. Francois ultimately chose a concept that would be the most memorable, he said. The ad mirrors the serious tone of past Super Bowl spots from sibling brand Chrysler, such as "Imported From Detroit" starring Eminem and the "It's Halftime in America" ad with Clint Eastwood.

"I'm not shooting for funny or serious," Mr. Francois said. "I don't care. I'm shooting for a lasting message."

Mr. Springsteen wrote and produced the original score with collaborator Ron Aniello, the company said. The Detroit-based ad agency Doner pitched the concept to Mr. Francois, who took it to Mr. Springsteen's team through producer Jon Landau.

Mr. Francois previously spent more than a decade trying to cast Mr. Springsteen in ads, but Mr. Springsteen had resisted, said Mr. Francois. After seeing the latest concept from his agency, he tried one more time, he said.

Mr. Francois added that Mr. Springsteen embodies the rugged and American nature of the Jeep brand. "It's a match made in heaven," he said.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-21 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.09% 13.356 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 130 B 156 B 156 B
Net income 2020 2 612 M 3 146 M 3 146 M
Net cash 2020 9 516 M 11 460 M 11 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 41 695 M 50 156 M 50 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,88 €
Last Close Price 13,36 €
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & President
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
