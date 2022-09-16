Stellantis N : Lijnden
Date of transaction 15 sep 2022
Issuing institution Stellantis N.V.
Chamber of Commerce 60372958
Place of residence Lijnden
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Total placed capital32.133.861,09 EUR
Total votes3.213.386.109,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
Nominal value0,01
Total placed3.143.904.381
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
Bijzonder aandeel
Nominal value0,01
Total placed208.622
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
Nominal value0,01
Total placed3.213.177.487
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
Bijzonder aandeel
Nominal value0,01
Total placed208.622
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
Date last update: 16 September 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Stellantis NV published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 19:09:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
