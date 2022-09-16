Advanced search
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:55 2022-09-16 pm EDT
13.47 EUR   -1.56%
03:10pSTELLANTIS N : Lijnden
PU
08:30aStellantis, Renault Cut Shifts at Spanish Factories amid Global Microchip Shortage
MT
07:38aStellantis and Renault halt Spanish assembly lines as chip shortage persists
RE
Stellantis N : Lijnden

09/16/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Stellantis N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction15 sep 2022
  • Issuing institutionStellantis N.V.
  • Chamber of Commerce60372958
  • Place of residenceLijnden
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Total placed capital32.133.861,09 EUR Total votes3.213.386.109,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel Nominal value0,01 Total placed3.143.904.381 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0
Bijzonder aandeel Nominal value0,01 Total placed208.622 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel Nominal value0,01 Total placed3.213.177.487 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0
Bijzonder aandeel Nominal value0,01 Total placed208.622 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0

Date last update: 16 September 2022

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 19:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 174 B 174 B
Net income 2022 15 350 M 15 343 M 15 343 M
Net cash 2022 26 007 M 25 994 M 25 994 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 9,48%
Capitalization 42 131 M 42 224 M 42 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-17.99%43 002
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-18.53%100 035
FERRARI N.V.-24.02%35 908
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD24.01%34 855
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-25.64%25 234
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED20.46%16 720