Non-GAAP financial measures

We monitor our operations through the use of several non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures: Adjusted operating income, Industrial free cash flows and Industrial net financial position. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our operating results and enhance the overall ability to assess our financial performance and financial position. They provide us with comparable measures which facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions. These and similar measures are widely used in the industry in which we operate, however, these financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), as well as IFRS as adopted by the European Union.

Adjusted operating income/(loss): Adjusted operating income/(loss) excludes from Net profit/(loss) adjustments comprising restructuring and other termination costs, impairments, asset write-offs, disposals of investments and unusual operating income/(expense) that are considered rare or discrete events and are infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and also excludes Net financial expenses/(income) and Tax expense/(benefit).

Unusual operating income/(expense) are impacts from strategic decisions, as well as events considered rare or discrete and infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Unusual operating income/(expense) includes, but may not be limited to:

Impacts from strategic decisions to rationalize Stellantis' core operations;

Facility-related costs stemming from Stellantis' plans to match production capacity and cost structure to market demand; and

costs stemming from Stellantis' plans to match production capacity and cost structure to market demand; and Convergence and integration costs directly related to significant acquisitions or mergers.

Adjusted operating income/(loss) is used for internal reporting to assess performance and as part of the Company's forecasting, budgeting and decision making processes as it provides additional transparency to the Company's core operations. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful because it excludes items that we do not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance and allows management to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among our segments. We also believe that Adjusted operating income/(loss) is useful for analysts and investors to understand how management assesses the Company's ongoing operating performance on a consistent basis. In addition, Adjusted operating income/(loss) is one of the metrics used in the determination of the annual performance bonus for the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and other eligible employees, including members of the Top Executive Team.

Refer to the sections Company results and Results by segment below for further discussion and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to Net profit/(loss), which is the most directly comparable measure included in our Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Income Statement. Adjusted operating income/(loss) should not be considered as a substitute for Net profit/(loss), cash flow or other methods of analyzing our results as reported under IFRS.

Adjusted operating income/(loss) margin: is calculated as Adjusted operating income/(loss) divided by Net revenues.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"): is calculated by adjusting Diluted earnings per share from operations for the post-tax impact per share of the same items excluded from Adjusted operating income as well as tax expense/(benefit) items that are considered rare or infrequent, or whose nature would distort the presentation of the ongoing tax charge of the Company. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful because it also excludes items that we do not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance and provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of the Company's ongoing quality of earnings. Refer to the section Company results below for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to Diluted earnings per share from operations, which is the most directly comparable measure included in our Semi- Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Adjusted diluted EPS should not be considered as a substitute for Basic earnings per share, Diluted earnings per share from operations or other methods of analyzing our quality of earnings as reported under IFRS.