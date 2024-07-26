Semi-Annual Report
As of and for the six months ended June 30, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Results by segment
15
Liquidity and capital resources
24
Important events
30
Risks and uncertainties
32
Guidance and outlook
33
SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES AS OF AND
34
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
35
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
36
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
37
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
38
Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
39
Notes to the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
40
1.
Basis of preparation
40
2.
Scope of consolidation
42
3.
Net revenues
44
4.
Net financial expenses/(income)
45
5.
Tax expense/(benefit)
45
6.
Goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives
46
7.
Other assets and prepaid expenses
46
8.
Financial assets
47
9.
Inventories
47
10.
Working Capital
48
11.
Share-based compensation
48
12.
Employee benefits liabilities
48
13.
Provisions
49
14.
Debt
49
15.
Other liabilities
51
16.
Fair value measurement
52
17.
Related party transactions
54
18.
Guarantees granted, commitments and contingent liabilities
56
19.
Equity
60
20.
Earnings per share
61
21.
Segment reporting
62
22.
Subsequent events
64
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
65
2
Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this Semi-Annual report, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, competitive strengths, costs, dividends, reserves, our growth, industry growth and other trends and projections and estimated company earnings are "forward-looking statements" that contain risks and uncertainties. In some cases, words such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", or similar terms are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation:
- our ability to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes;
- changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality;
- our ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification;
- our ability to offer innovative, attractive products, and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features, including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics;
- our ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes;
- our ability to successfully launch new businesses and integrate acquisitions;
- a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in our vehicles;
- exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks;
- increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in our vehicles;
- changes in local economic and political conditions;
- changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in laws and regulations;
- the level of governmental economic incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles;
- the impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions;
- various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits;
- material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations;
- the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants;
- our ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees;
- exposure to shortfalls in the funding of our defined benefit pension plans;
3
- our ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the operations of financial services companies;
- our ability to access funding to execute our business plan;
- our ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements;
- disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability;
- risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers;
- our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting;
- developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws;
- earthquakes or other disasters; and
- other factors discussed elsewhere in this report.
Furthermore, in light of the inherent difficulty in forecasting future results, any estimates or forecasts of particular periods that are provided in this report are uncertain. We expressly disclaim and do not assume any liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of the forward-looking statements in this report or in connection with any use by any third party of such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake an obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.
Additional factors which could cause actual results and developments to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are included in the section - Risks and uncertainties of this Semi-Annual Report.
4
CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS
In this Semi-Annual Report, unless otherwise specified, the terms "we", "our", "us", the "Company" and "Stellantis" refer to Stellantis N.V., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, or any one or more of them, as the context may require.
References to "FCA" and "FCA N.V." mean Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. together with its consolidated subsidiaries, or any one or more of them, as the context may require.
References to "PSA" and "Groupe PSA" mean Peugeot S.A. or Peugeot S.A. together with its consolidated subsidiaries, or any one or more of them, as the context may require.
References to the "merger" refer to the merger between PSA and FCA completed on January 16, 2021 and resulting in the creation of Stellantis.
All references in this Semi-Annual Report to "Euro" and "€" refer to the currency issued by the European Central Bank. Stellantis' financial information is presented in Euro. All references to "U.S. Dollars", "U.S. Dollar", "USD" and "$" refer to the currency of the United States of America ("U.S.").
The Semi-Annual Report is filed with the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") and is furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form 6-K.
5
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Highlights
Six months ended June 30,
(€ million, except shipments, which are in thousands of units, and per share amounts)
2024
2023
Combined shipments(1)
2,931
3,327
Consolidated shipments(2)
2,872
3,202
Net revenues
85,017
98,368
Net profit/(loss)
5,647
10,918
Adjusted operating income(3)
8,463
14,126
Earnings per share(4)
Basic earnings per share (€)
1.87
3.48
Diluted earnings per share (€)
1.86
3.45
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (€)(5)
2.36
3.61
Ordinary dividends, per share (€)
1.55
1.34
Six months ended June 30,
(€ million)
2024
2023
Net cash from/(used in) operating activities
€
4,889
€
13,393
Industrial free cash flows
(392)
8,655
At June 30, 2024
At December 31,
(€ million)
2023
Available liquidity
€
55,654
€
62,610
Of which: Industrial Available liquidity
53,902
61,056
Industrial net financial position(6)
22,227
29,487
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
- Combined shipments include shipments from Stellantis' consolidated subsidiaries and unconsolidated joint ventures. China shipments from Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobiles ("DPCA") are no longer included in combined shipments as of November 2023. Prior periods have not been restated
- Consolidated shipments only include shipments from Stellantis' consolidated subsidiaries
- Refer to sections - Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Company results and Results by segment in this Semi-Annual Report for further discussion
- Refer to Note 20, Earnings per share, in the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in this Semi-Annual Report
- Refer to sections - Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Company Results in this Semi-Annual Report for further discussion
- Refer to sections - Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Liquidity and capital resources in this Semi-Annual Report for further discussion
6
Non-GAAP financial measures
We monitor our operations through the use of several non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures: Adjusted operating income, Industrial free cash flows and Industrial net financial position. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our operating results and enhance the overall ability to assess our financial performance and financial position. They provide us with comparable measures which facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions. These and similar measures are widely used in the industry in which we operate, however, these financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), as well as IFRS as adopted by the European Union.
Adjusted operating income/(loss): Adjusted operating income/(loss) excludes from Net profit/(loss) adjustments comprising restructuring and other termination costs, impairments, asset write-offs, disposals of investments and unusual operating income/(expense) that are considered rare or discrete events and are infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and also excludes Net financial expenses/(income) and Tax expense/(benefit).
Unusual operating income/(expense) are impacts from strategic decisions, as well as events considered rare or discrete and infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Unusual operating income/(expense) includes, but may not be limited to:
- Impacts from strategic decisions to rationalize Stellantis' core operations;
- Facility-relatedcosts stemming from Stellantis' plans to match production capacity and cost structure to market demand; and
- Convergence and integration costs directly related to significant acquisitions or mergers.
Adjusted operating income/(loss) is used for internal reporting to assess performance and as part of the Company's forecasting, budgeting and decision making processes as it provides additional transparency to the Company's core operations. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful because it excludes items that we do not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance and allows management to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among our segments. We also believe that Adjusted operating income/(loss) is useful for analysts and investors to understand how management assesses the Company's ongoing operating performance on a consistent basis. In addition, Adjusted operating income/(loss) is one of the metrics used in the determination of the annual performance bonus for the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and other eligible employees, including members of the Top Executive Team.
Refer to the sections Company results and Results by segment below for further discussion and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to Net profit/(loss), which is the most directly comparable measure included in our Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Income Statement. Adjusted operating income/(loss) should not be considered as a substitute for Net profit/(loss), cash flow or other methods of analyzing our results as reported under IFRS.
Adjusted operating income/(loss) margin: is calculated as Adjusted operating income/(loss) divided by Net revenues.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"): is calculated by adjusting Diluted earnings per share from operations for the post-tax impact per share of the same items excluded from Adjusted operating income as well as tax expense/(benefit) items that are considered rare or infrequent, or whose nature would distort the presentation of the ongoing tax charge of the Company. We believe this non-GAAP measure is useful because it also excludes items that we do not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance and provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of the Company's ongoing quality of earnings. Refer to the section Company results below for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to Diluted earnings per share from operations, which is the most directly comparable measure included in our Semi- Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Adjusted diluted EPS should not be considered as a substitute for Basic earnings per share, Diluted earnings per share from operations or other methods of analyzing our quality of earnings as reported under IFRS.
7
Industrial free cash flows: is our key cash flow metric and is calculated as Cash flows from operating activities less:
- cash flows from operating activities from discontinued operations; (ii) cash flows from operating activities related to financial services, net of eliminations; (iii) investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities and (iv) contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments; and adjusted for: (i) net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations; (ii) proceeds from disposal of assets and (iii) contributions to defined benefit pension plans, net of tax. The timing of Industrial free cash flows may be affected by the substantive timing of monetization of receivables, factoring and the payment of accounts payables, as well as changes in other components of working capital, which can vary from period to period due to, among other things, cash management initiatives and other factors, some of which may be outside of the Company's control. In addition, Industrial free cash flows is one of the metrics used in the determination of the annual performance bonus for the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and other eligible employees, including members of the Top Executive Team.
Refer to Liquidity and capital resources -Industrialfree cash flows for further information and the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to Cash flows from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure included in our Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Industrial free cash flows should not be considered as a substitute for Net profit/(loss), cash flow or other methods of analyzing our results as reported under IFRS.
Industrial net financial position is calculated as: Debt plus derivative financial liabilities related to industrial activities less (i) cash and cash equivalents; (ii) financial securities that are considered liquid; (iii) current financial receivables from the Company or its jointly controlled financial services entities and (iv) derivative financial assets and collateral deposits. Therefore, debt, cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets/liabilities pertaining to Stellantis' financial services entities are excluded from the computation of the Industrial net financial position. Industrial net financial position includes the Industrial net financial position classified as held for sale. We believe Industrial net financial position is useful in providing a measure of the Company's net cash, considering cash and cash equivalents and financial securities. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the financial debt between industrial activities and financial services (by cash from operations for industrial activities and by collection of financial receivables for financial services) and the different business structure and leverage implications, we provide a separate analysis of Net financial position between industrial activities and financial services. Refer to Liquidity and capital resources -Industrialnet financial position for further information.
8
Company results
The following is a discussion of the Company's results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Six months ended June 30,
(€ million)
2024
2023
Net revenues
€
85,017
€
98,368
Cost of revenues
69,818
76,934
Selling, general and other costs
4,564
4,921
Research and development costs
2,819
2,735
Gains/(losses) on disposal of investments
(46)
22
Restructuring costs
1,212
552
Share of the profit/(loss) of equity method investees
81
293
Operating income/(loss)
6,639
13,541
Net financial expenses/(income)
(350)
(69)
Profit/(loss) before taxes
6,989
13,610
Tax expense/(benefit)
1,342
2,692
Net profit/(loss)
€
5,647
€
10,918
Net profit/(loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
€
5,624
€
10,923
Non-controlling interests
€
23
€
(5)
Net revenues
Six months ended June 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(€ million)
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
Net revenues
€
85,017 €
98,368
(13.6)%
See - Results by segment below for a discussion of Net revenues for each of our six reportable segments (North America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, China and India & Asia Pacific, and Maserati).
Cost of revenues
Six months ended June 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(€ million)
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
Cost of revenues
€
69,818
€
76,934
(9.2)%
Cost of revenues as % of Net revenues
82.1 %
78.2 %
The decrease in Cost of revenues during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023, was primarily related to lower shipment volumes in North America and Enlarged Europe partially offset by nameplate mix in North America.
9
Selling, general and other costs
Six months ended June 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(€ million)
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
Selling, general and other costs
€
4,564
€
4,921
(7.3)%
Selling, general and other costs as % of Net revenues
5.4 %
5.0 %
The decrease in Selling, general and other costs during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023, was primarily related to cost savings from restructuring initiatives in Enlarged Europe and other cost containment actions worldwide, in addition to the non-repeat of expenses incurred during the first six months of 2023 related to the reorganization of financial services activities in Europe.
Research and development costs
Six months ended June 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(€ million)
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
Research and development expenditures expensed
€
1,542
€
1,631
(5.5) %
Amortization of capitalized development expenditures
1,076
1,088
(1.1) %
Impairment and write-off of capitalized development expenditures
201
16
n.m.
Total Research and development costs
€
2,819
€
2,735
3.1 %
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
n.m. = not meaningful
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
Research and development expenditures expensed as % of Net revenues
1.8
%
1.7
%
Amortization of capitalized development expenditures as % of Net revenues
1.3
%
1.1
%
Impairment and write-off of capitalized development expenditures as % of Net revenues
0.2
%
- %
Total Research and development cost as % of Net revenues
3.3 %
2.8 %
Research and development expenditures expensed during the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 5.5 percent as compared to the corresponding period in 2023 was primarily due to cost optimization.
Amortization of capitalized development expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2024 were substantially unchanged as compared to the corresponding period in 2023.
Impairments recognized in the six months ended June 30, 2024 was mainly attributable to the impairment of certain platform assets in Maserati.
Total Research and development expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:
Six months ended June 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
(€ million)
2024
2023
2024 vs. 2023
Capitalized development expenditures(1)
€
2,078
€
2,014
3.2 %
Research and development expenditures expensed
1,542
1,631
(5.5) %
Total Research and development expenditures
€
3,620
€
3,645
(0.7)%
Capitalized development expenditures as % of Total Research and development expenditures
Total Research and development expenditures as % of Net revenues
57.4 %
4.3 %
55.3 %
3.7 %
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
- Does not include capitalized borrowing costs of €97 million and €68 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, in accordance with IAS 23 - Borrowing costs (Revised)
10
