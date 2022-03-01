Stellantis N.V., - Dare Forward 2030: Stellantis' Blueprint for Cutting-Edge Freedom of Mobility

PRESS RELEASE

Dare Forward 2030:

Stellantis' Blueprint for Cutting-Edge Freedom of Mobility

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2022 - Stellantis N.V. today unveiled Dare Forward 2030, its bold strategic plan for the coming decade that will drive Stellantis employees to be 'second to none' in value creation for all stakeholders. Stellantis commits to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said:

"Dare Forward 2030 inspires us to become so much more than we've ever been. We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate.

Powered by our diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions. Stellantis will be the industry champion in climate change mitigation, becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030. Taking a leadership role in decarbonization, as well as a decisive step forward in the circular economy, is our contribution to a sustainable future.

As part of that leadership, we are setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. We plan to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030.

Today, we are thrilled to present the Jeep® brand's first-everfully electric SUV launching in early 2023 and a preview of the new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck arriving in 2024. Our journey is fueled by a focus on innovation and engineering excellence that will put the latest technology into all our vehicles - from the most affordable to the high-