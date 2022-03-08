Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis N : Women of Stellantis Launches as First Stellantis Global Business Resource Group in Observance of International Women's Day

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Women of Stellantis drives women's influence in business and product strategies with over 3,000 members
  • Global diversity and inclusion strategy serves as foundation in propelling Stellantis to a global mobility tech company
  • Stellantis observes International Women's Day through global and regional celebrations

AMSTERDAM - Stellantis today celebrated International Women's Day by launching Women of Stellantis Business Resource Group complemented by regional employee activities across the Company. Diversity and inclusion are key in supporting the Company's drive to a sustainable mobility tech company, acknowledging the best performance results from employees bringing their true selves to work.

"When diversity and inclusion is integrated across all corporate levels, it not only strengthens performance and fuels innovative product development but is also critical to representing the needs of our customers," said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer. "Improving representation, advancement and influence of women is a necessary advantage and a true source of pride for our company."

The diversity and inclusion strategy at Stellantis is focused on global and regional actions organized in four pillars: engagement, learning and awareness, employer brand and employee voice.

Stellantis celebrates its diverse employee network and representation, while acknowledging the opportunities for a more diverse corporate community:

  • Stellantis is a community of employees representing 170 nationalities across six regions

  • By 2030, Stellantis aims to have above 35% of leadership roles held by women

  • In 2021, women held 24% of global leadership positions, an increase of four points versus the representation in the previous companies in 2020


Launching Women of Stellantis

Stellantis' Business Resource Groups navigate the company through its diversity and inclusion journey. Women of Stellantis is Stellantis' first global business resource group, a result of merging its two corresponding groups from its two former companies.

  • Globally, Women of Stellantis represents and supports nearly 3,000 current members and allies in 26 countries.

Women of Stellantis will work to amplify the Company's efforts to improve the representation and advancement of women and ensure that the voices, perspectives and acumen of Stellantis women impact the business and product strategies, and the competitive success of the enterprise.


International Women's Day Activities

International Women's Day commemorative activities at Stellantis include more intimate initiatives hosted regionally, such as networking, engagement, celebrity lunch and learns, and employee recognition events. While on a global level, Stellantis employees are encouraged to #DriveToInspire, sharing on internal and external platforms messages about women - personal or professional - who inspire them.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
08:13aSTELLANTIS N : Women of Stellantis Launches as First Stellantis Global Business Resource G..
PU
04:32aCarmakers face soaring metal costs with Russian supplies at risk
RE
03:41aREGULATORY NOTICE : Share Capital
PU
02:17aChin Hin Offloads Stake in Renewable Energy Services Provider Worth Over $2 Million; Sh..
MT
03/07General Motors Along With Fossil Fuel Auto Peers Drop as Crude Oil Touches Highest Leve..
MT
03/07Stellantis Spotlight Wraps the Week
AQ
03/07STELLANTIS : RBC remains Neutral
MD
03/04STELLANTIS N : Income Statement by activity - Form 6-K
PU
03/04Stellantis weighs producing ethanol hybrid vehicle in Brazil
RE
03/04Stellantis Donates EUR1 Million to Ukrainian Refugees and Civilians
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 167 B 181 B 181 B
Net income 2022 13 479 M 14 638 M 14 638 M
Net cash 2022 24 565 M 26 678 M 26 678 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,97x
Yield 2022 9,54%
Capitalization 40 533 M 44 019 M 44 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,94 €
Average target price 24,38 €
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-22.46%44 019
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.78%92 695
FERRARI N.V.-29.20%33 613
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-11.20%33 492
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-8.85%26 564
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-13.91%16 539