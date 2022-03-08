Stellantis N : Women of Stellantis Launches as First Stellantis Global Business Resource Group in Observance of International Women's Day

Women of Stellantis drives women's influence in business and product strategies with over 3,000 members

Global diversity and inclusion strategy serves as foundation in propelling Stellantis to a global mobility tech company

Stellantis observes International Women's Day through global and regional celebrations

AMSTERDAM - Stellantis today celebrated International Women's Day by launching Women of Stellantis Business Resource Group complemented by regional employee activities across the Company. Diversity and inclusion are key in supporting the Company's drive to a sustainable mobility tech company, acknowledging the best performance results from employees bringing their true selves to work.

"When diversity and inclusion is integrated across all corporate levels, it not only strengthens performance and fuels innovative product development but is also critical to representing the needs of our customers," said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer. "Improving representation, advancement and influence of women is a necessary advantage and a true source of pride for our company."

The diversity and inclusion strategy at Stellantis is focused on global and regional actions organized in four pillars: engagement, learning and awareness, employer brand and employee voice.

Stellantis celebrates its diverse employee network and representation, while acknowledging the opportunities for a more diverse corporate community:

Stellantis is a community of employees representing 170 nationalities across six regions

By 2030, Stellantis aims to have above 35% of leadership roles held by women

In 2021, women held 24% of global leadership positions, an increase of four points versus the representation in the previous companies in 2020



Launching Women of Stellantis

Stellantis' Business Resource Groups navigate the company through its diversity and inclusion journey. Women of Stellantis is Stellantis' first global business resource group, a result of merging its two corresponding groups from its two former companies.

Globally, Women of Stellantis represents and supports nearly 3,000 current members and allies in 26 countries.

Women of Stellantis will work to amplify the Company's efforts to improve the representation and advancement of women and ensure that the voices, perspectives and acumen of Stellantis women impact the business and product strategies, and the competitive success of the enterprise.



International Women's Day Activities

International Women's Day commemorative activities at Stellantis include more intimate initiatives hosted regionally, such as networking, engagement, celebrity lunch and learns, and employee recognition events. While on a global level, Stellantis employees are encouraged to #DriveToInspire, sharing on internal and external platforms messages about women - personal or professional - who inspire them.