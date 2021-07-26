Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis N : announces successful signing of 12 billion syndicated Revolving Credit Facility (Form 6-K)

07/26/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STELLANTIS announces successful signing of €12 billion syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Amsterdam, July 23, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) ('Stellantis') announces that it has signed a new syndicated revolving credit facility ('RCF') of €12.0 billion, with a group of 29 relationship banks.

This new RCF replaces the existing syndicated RCF's from the Groupe PSA (€3.0 billion) and FCA Group (€6.25 billion), thereby providing an increase in the group's overall liquidity and an extension of the duration of the facility.

This new RCF, available for use in general corporate purposes, is structured in two tranches: €6.0 billion, with a 3 year tenor, and €6.0 billion, with a 5 year tenor, each tranche benefiting from two further extension options, each of 1-year.

This successful transaction confirms the strong support to Stellantis from its international relationship banks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis isone of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

@Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis




For more information contact:

Bertrand BLAISE +33 6 33 72 61 86 - bertrand.blaise@stellantis.com
Valérie GILLOT +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com
Pierre-Olivier SALMON +33 6 76 86 45 48 - pierreolivier.salmon@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com


Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 18:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
02:58pSTELLANTIS N : announces successful signing of 12 billion syndicated Revolving ..
PU
01:31aCar parts company Faurecia upgrades 2021 cash flow target as H1 profits rise
RE
12:42aSTELLANTIS N : Secures $14.14 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
MT
07/23STELLANTIS N : Secures $14.12 Billion Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility
MT
07/23STELLANTIS N : signs 12 bln euro credit facility with 29 banks
RE
07/23STELLANTIS announces successful signing of 12 billion syndicated Revolving C..
GL
07/23Stellantis N.V. Signs New Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility of 12.0 Billi..
CI
07/23STELLANTIS N : Announces Launch of ‘ Design Studio'
PU
07/23NHOA S A : Sets Revenue Targets, Unveils Strategic Plan
MT
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, American Airlines, Biogen, Netflix, ABB...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 155 B 182 B 182 B
Net income 2021 7 511 M 8 871 M 8 871 M
Net cash 2021 15 469 M 18 270 M 18 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,62x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 49 743 M 58 750 M 58 751 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,75 €
Average target price 20,05 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.7.45%63 807
BYD COMPANY LIMITED7.19%99 728
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.49%40 468
FERRARI N.V.-7.59%37 680
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.65%31 162
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-10.30%19 507