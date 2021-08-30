Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Stellantis N : extends output halts at several European car plants on chip shortage

08/30/2021
The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain

PARIS (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis has extended this week production halts at several plants in Europe due to a shortage in microchips, a spokeswoman for Stellantis said on Monday.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 156 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2021 10 413 M 12 282 M 12 282 M
Net cash 2021 15 747 M 18 572 M 18 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,08x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 53 754 M 63 382 M 63 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,16 €
Average target price 22,42 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.17.08%63 382
BYD COMPANY LIMITED29.13%80 728
FERRARI N.V.-5.75%39 876
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.71%33 786
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-13.40%27 232
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-2.56%21 561