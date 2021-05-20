Stellantis N : Commerce chief says U.S. could help boost chips transparency

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina
Raimondo said Thursday she held meetings with three dozen senior
industry leaders on a semiconductor chip shortage and said the
United States could help boost transparency in the market.
The meeting included General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
, Stellantis NV, chip suppliers and other users
of chips.
Raimondo and the Biden administration back $50 billion in
U.S. government spending to dramatically boost U.S.
semiconductor production and research, but it will take
significant time for that spending - if approved by Congress -
to boost supply.
Asked if there was any action the Biden administration could
take to address short-term auto production issues, Raimondo
suggested it could help with demand forecasting and address a
"lack of transparency" around the chips market and various
sector needs.
"We are thinking about ways that we might be able to help
with more information-sharing between suppliers and consumers,"
Raimondo said.
"It may be that there is a role for the government to play,
either in encouraging industry to do that or somehow helping to
increase the transparency and information-sharing."
The global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers
$110 billion in lost revenue this year, up from a prior estimate
of $61 billion, consulting firm AlixPartners said last week, as
it forecast the crisis will hit the production of 3.9 million
vehicles.
Last month, Ford warned the chip shortage might slash
second-quarter production by half, costing it about $2.5 billion
and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021. GM has
extended production halts at several North American factories
because of the shortage. Both continue to announce new
production cuts.
GM said in a statement it was "grateful for the Biden
Administration’s support of this critical issue impacting the
global auto industry and applaud Secretary Raimondo’s continued
focus on the matter."
Reuters reported on May 5 the Biden administration had
concerns about invoking the Defense Production Act, a 1950 law
that allows the government to force companies to produce
materials for national security reasons, quoting an official who
said reallocating semiconductors to automakers "would result in
fewer chips for others."
Asked Thursday if the administration had ruled out that
approach, Raimondo said "that's a challenge because the shortage
is affecting a large variety of industries", not just autos but
electronics, technology companies, and medical device companies
as well.
"We want to do everything we can but I think that's a
challenge," Raimondo added.
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised
bipartisan legislation late Tuesday that includes $52 billion in
emergency funding to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip
production and research over five years as part of a larger
bill, but lawmakers are still debating provisions especially
whether it should require companies to pay prevailing wages.
