  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis N : First Quarter 2021 Shipments and Revenues

05/05/2021 | 02:09am EDT
Strong Q1 2021 Net revenues, with growth in all regions
  • Net revenues of €34.3 billion, or €37.0 billion on a pro forma basis(1) up 14%
  • Consolidated shipments of 1,477 thousand units, or 1,567 thousand units on a pro forma basis(1) up 11%
  • Market leadership(2) in Europe 30(3), with market share improved by 150 bps to 23.6%, and South America, with market share up 530 bps to 22.2%
  • Extraordinary distribution to shareholders of €0.32/share paid on April 28

'In our first quarter since the Merger, Stellantis posted strong Q1 2021 revenues with the diverse brand portfolio driving increased volumes, positive pricing and improved product mix, despite the headwinds from the global semiconductor crisis.'- Richard Palmer, Stellantis CFO

See Downloads for full version of press release

NOTES

(1) Completed merger of Peugeot S.A. ('PSA') with and into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ('FCA') on January 16, 2021 ('Merger'). On January 17, 2021, combined company was renamed Stellantis N.V. ('Stellantis' or 'Group'). PSA was determined to be the acquirer for accounting purposes, therefore, the historical financial statements of Stellantis represent the continuing operations of PSA, which also reflect the loss of control and the classification of Faurecia S.E. (Faurecia) as a discontinued operation as of January 1, 2021 with the restatement of comparative periods. Acquisition date of business combination was January 17, 2021, therefore, results of FCA for the period January 1 -16, 2021 are excluded from Q1 2021 results unless otherwise stated. Q1 2021 Pro Forma results are presented as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2020 and include results of FCA for the period January 1 -16, 2021. Q1 2020 represents results of the continuing operations of PSA only and are not directly comparable to previously reported results of PSA and reflect accounting policies and reporting classifications of the Group. Q1 2020 Pro Forma results are presented as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2020. Amounts are subject to change, as the Group's purchase price allocation ('PPA') accounting has not been finalized.

(2) Passenger cars plus LCVs. Market share information is derived from third-party industry sources (e.g. European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Ward's Automotive, Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores (ANFAVEA)) and internal information.

(3) EU 27 (excluding Malta) + Iceland + Norway+ Switzerland + UK.

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2021 6 997 M 8 411 M 8 411 M
Net cash 2021 14 978 M 18 005 M 18 005 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,06x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 43 389 M 52 132 M 52 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 19,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-5.27%52 132
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-21.51%65 570
FERRARI N.V.-11.56%40 258
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.92%35 867
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-13.75%26 990
EXOR N.V.5.44%19 463
