Stellantis N : First Quarter 2021 Shipments and Revenues

Net revenues of €34.3 billion, or €37.0 billion on a pro forma basis (1) up 14%

Consolidated shipments of 1,477 thousand units, or 1,567 thousand units on a pro forma basis (1) up 11%

Market leadership (2) in Europe 30 (3) , with market share improved by 150 bps to 23.6%, and South America, with market share up 530 bps to 22.2%

Extraordinary distribution to shareholders of €0.32/share paid on April 28

'In our first quarter since the Merger, Stellantis posted strong Q1 2021 revenues with the diverse brand portfolio driving increased volumes, positive pricing and improved product mix, despite the headwinds from the global semiconductor crisis.'- Richard Palmer, Stellantis CFO

See Downloads for full version of press release

NOTES

(1) Completed merger of Peugeot S.A. ('PSA') with and into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ('FCA') on January 16, 2021 ('Merger'). On January 17, 2021, combined company was renamed Stellantis N.V. ('Stellantis' or 'Group'). PSA was determined to be the acquirer for accounting purposes, therefore, the historical financial statements of Stellantis represent the continuing operations of PSA, which also reflect the loss of control and the classification of Faurecia S.E. (Faurecia) as a discontinued operation as of January 1, 2021 with the restatement of comparative periods. Acquisition date of business combination was January 17, 2021, therefore, results of FCA for the period January 1 -16, 2021 are excluded from Q1 2021 results unless otherwise stated. Q1 2021 Pro Forma results are presented as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2020 and include results of FCA for the period January 1 -16, 2021. Q1 2020 represents results of the continuing operations of PSA only and are not directly comparable to previously reported results of PSA and reflect accounting policies and reporting classifications of the Group. Q1 2020 Pro Forma results are presented as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2020. Amounts are subject to change, as the Group's purchase price allocation ('PPA') accounting has not been finalized.

(2) Passenger cars plus LCVs. Market share information is derived from third-party industry sources (e.g. European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Ward's Automotive, Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores (ANFAVEA)) and internal information.

(3) EU 27 (excluding Malta) + Iceland + Norway+ Switzerland + UK.