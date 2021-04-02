|
Stellantis N : Groupe PSA FY 2020 SASB Transportation Standard index
PEUGEOT S.A. SCOPE
Groupe PSA indicators standardized to the SASB1 Transportation Standard index
For information on
actions, refer to
Accounting metric
CODE (1)
2018
2019
2020
sections of
FY2020 CSR Report
Activity
Product Safety
Labour Practices
Number of vehicles manufactured
SASB-000.A
Number of vehicles sold
SASB-000.B
Number of safety-related defect complaints,
SASB-250a.2
percentage investigated
Number of vehicles recalled (Mveh)(2)
SASB-250a.3
Mandatory recalls
Voluntary recalls
Percentage of active workforce covered
SASB-310a.1
under collective-bargaining agreements
Number of work stoppages and total days idle
SASB-310a.2
Sales-weighted average passenger fleet
SASB-410a.1
fuel emissions, by region (base 100)
3,902,378
3,445,795
2,482,918
1.1.1.3.
3,877,765
3,479,096
2,512,475
1.1.1.4.
2,310
3,050
3,569
5.1.10.
5.1.10.
0
0
0
1.9
1.9
1.9
94%
94%
93%
3.1.3.
|
0
0
0
3.1.1.1.
|
|
|
|
82
80
72
2.3.2.
|
Fuel Economy and Use-phase Emissions
Materials
Sourcing
Materials
Efficiency and
Recycling
Europe (g/km)
113.9
114.5
97
China (DPCA) (l/100km)
|
6.33
6.19
5.69
Number of zero emission vehicles (ZEV) sold
SASB-410a.2
10,387
17,606
89,592
2.3.3.
Number of hybrid vehicles sold
|
73
0
0
|
0
9,808
49,368
Discussion of strategies and approach to managing
SASB-410a.3
Disclosed
Disclosed
Disclosed
2.1; 2.2, 2.3.2
fleet fuel economy and emissions risks and
opportunities
Description of the management of risks associated
SASB-440a.1
Disclosed
Disclosed
Disclosed
6.2.2.1.1./7.1.2.4.
with the use of critical materials
Total amount of waste from manufacturing (t),
SASB-440b.1
986,645
962,543
691,010
7.2.4.
Percentage recycled
97.0%
97.2%
96.4%
Weight of end-of-life material recovered (t),
SASB-440b.2
118,662
133,262
71,015
7.1.4.2.
Percentage recycled(3)
88%(3)
NA(3)
NA(3)
Average recyclability of vehicles sold
SASB-440b.3
95%
95%
95%
7.1.3.
(1)
The standard codification of the SASB indicators in the format SASB TR-AU-XXXx.x is simplified into SASB-XXXx.x.
-
Details of major campaigns are presented in § 5.1.10
-
Official information from French Authorities on French scope only. Data is only available with 1.5 years delay.
NA: Information is Not Available.
1 SASB : Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
Groupe PSA 2020 indicators - SASB Transportation Standard index
1,08%