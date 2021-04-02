Log in
STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Stellantis N : Groupe PSA FY 2020 SASB Transportation Standard index

04/02/2021
PEUGEOT S.A. SCOPE

Groupe PSA indicators standardized to the SASB1 Transportation Standard index

For information on

actions, refer to

Accounting metric

CODE (1)

2018

2019

2020

sections of

FY2020 CSR Report

Activity

Product Safety

Labour Practices

Number of vehicles manufactured

SASB-000.A

Number of vehicles sold

SASB-000.B

Number of safety-related defect complaints,

SASB-250a.2

percentage investigated

Number of vehicles recalled (Mveh)(2)

SASB-250a.3

Mandatory recalls

Voluntary recalls

Percentage of active workforce covered

SASB-310a.1

under collective-bargaining agreements

Number of work stoppages and total days idle

SASB-310a.2

Sales-weighted average passenger fleet

SASB-410a.1

fuel emissions, by region (base 100)

3,902,378

3,445,795

2,482,918

1.1.1.3.

3,877,765

3,479,096

2,512,475

1.1.1.4.

2,310

3,050

3,569

5.1.10.

100%

100%

100%

5.1.10.

0

0

0

1.9

1.9

1.9

94%

94%

93%

3.1.3.

0

0

0

3.1.1.1.

0

0

0

82

80

72

2.3.2.

Fuel Economy and Use-phase Emissions

Materials

Sourcing

Materials

Efficiency and

Recycling

Europe (g/km)

113.9

114.5

97

China (DPCA) (l/100km)

6.33

6.19

5.69

Number of zero emission vehicles (ZEV) sold

SASB-410a.2

10,387

17,606

89,592

2.3.3.

Number of hybrid vehicles sold

73

0

0

Number of plug-in hybrid vehicles sold

0

9,808

49,368

Discussion of strategies and approach to managing

SASB-410a.3

Disclosed

Disclosed

Disclosed

2.1; 2.2, 2.3.2

fleet fuel economy and emissions risks and

opportunities

Description of the management of risks associated

SASB-440a.1

Disclosed

Disclosed

Disclosed

6.2.2.1.1./7.1.2.4.

with the use of critical materials

Total amount of waste from manufacturing (t),

SASB-440b.1

986,645

962,543

691,010

7.2.4.

Percentage recycled

97.0%

97.2%

96.4%

Weight of end-of-life material recovered (t),

SASB-440b.2

118,662

133,262

71,015

7.1.4.2.

Percentage recycled(3)

88%(3)

NA(3)

NA(3)

Average recyclability of vehicles sold

SASB-440b.3

95%

95%

95%

7.1.3.

(1)

The standard codification of the SASB indicators in the format SASB TR-AU-XXXx.x is simplified into SASB-XXXx.x.

  1. Details of major campaigns are presented in § 5.1.10
  2. Official information from French Authorities on French scope only. Data is only available with 1.5 years delay.
    NA: Information is Not Available.

1 SASB : Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

Groupe PSA 2020 indicators - SASB Transportation Standard index

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 09:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
