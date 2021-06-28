Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Stellantis N.V.
  News
  Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis N : Stellantis Announces EV Day 2021

06/28/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Stellantis Announces EV Day 2021

AMSTERDAM, June 28, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) will host EV Day 2021 on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT.

This digital event will be presented by Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, and will be the opportunity to share Stellantis' electrification strategy as a key enabler to sustain "clean, safe and affordable mobility."

Details for accessing the event, along with the supporting materials for the event, will be available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. A recorded replay will be accessible on the Group's corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide- ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis

For more information, contact:

Bertrand BLAISE + 33 6 33 72 61 86 Valérie GILLOT + 33 6 83 92 92 96 Pierre-Olivier SALMON +33 6 76 86 45 48

www.stellantis.com

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:01:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 154 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2021 7 315 M 8 724 M 8 724 M
Net cash 2021 14 120 M 16 838 M 16 838 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 52 737 M 62 924 M 62 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,84 €
Average target price 19,84 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.16.38%63 807
BYD COMPANY LIMITED15.55%99 728
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.31%40 468
FERRARI N.V.-11.02%37 680
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.01%31 162
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED0.50%19 507