Stellantis N.V.

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  
Stellantis N : Tesla urges court to reinstate hike in emissions penalties

03/24/2021 | 10:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is pressing a U.S. appeals court to immediately reinstate a 2016 Obama regulation more than doubling penalties for automakers who fail to meet fuel efficiency requirements.

The Trump administration on Jan. 14 delayed the start of higher penalties until the 2022 model year. Tesla told the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals the Trump action was "unlawful" and "diminishes the value of performance-based incentives that electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, accrue under the standards." The Biden administration opposes Tesla's request for immediate court action, saying the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently scrutinizing the Trump action.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.44% 14.286 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
TESLA, INC. -0.82% 656.48 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 181 B 181 B
Net income 2021 6 850 M 8 097 M 8 097 M
Net cash 2021 13 930 M 16 467 M 16 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,50x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 44 284 M 52 557 M 52 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 19,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & President
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-3.18%55 317
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-11.12%73 650
FERRARI N.V.-11.63%36 142
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.73%35 872
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-6.06%29 517
EXOR N.V.6.46%20 093
