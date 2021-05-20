Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Stellantis N.V.
  News
  Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/20 03:59:59 pm
15.012 EUR   +1.91%
Stellantis N : U.S. Commerce chief holding meetings on chips shortage - sources

05/20/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine the American Jobs Plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was holding a pair of meetings Thursday with senior U.S. auto industry leaders and other industry executives on a semiconductor shortage that has cut production, two sources briefed on the matter said.

Reuters had reported the planning meetings on May 10.

The meetings - which are taking place at two separate times Thursday to accommodate schedules - include General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the sources said.

The Alliance for Auto Innovation, an automaker trade group, said Thursday it welcomes "Raimondo's continued commitment to addressing the microchip shortage. ... We look forward to continuing our work with the Department of Commerce and other stakeholders to strengthen transparency and resiliency in the automotive semiconductor supply chain and to create additional semiconductor production capacity."

Earlier this month, Raimondo said the department was pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and other Taiwanese firms to prioritize near-term needs of U.S. automakers to ease chip shortages.

TSMC said in response that tackling the shortage remained its top priority.

Last month, Ford warned the chip shortage might slash second-quarter production by half, costing it about $2.5 billion and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021, while GM has extended production halts at several North American factories because of the shortage. Both continue to announce new production cuts.

On April 12, President Joe Biden convened semiconductor, tech and auto industry executives to discuss solutions to the crisis.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation late Tuesday that includes $52 billion in emergency funding to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years.

The emergency funding proposal will be included in a more than 1,400-page revised bill the Senate is taking up this week, as first reported by Reuters on Friday, to spend $120 billion on basic U.S. and advanced technology research to better compete with China.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 187 B 187 B
Net income 2021 7 058 M 8 621 M 8 621 M
Net cash 2021 14 740 M 18 005 M 18 005 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 46 882 M 57 257 M 57 267 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,69 €
Last Close Price 15,01 €
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.0.48%56 245
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-20.82%69 106
FERRARI N.V.-11.66%37 445
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.53%37 182
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.42%27 960
EXOR N.V.2.08%19 086