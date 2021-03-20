Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Stellantis N.V.    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis N : pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage

03/20/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Stellantis at the company's factory in Hordain

DETROIT (Reuters) - The impact of the global semiconductor shortage on the auto industry spread on Saturday, as Stellantis warned its highly profitable pickup trucks were hit, while Ford Motor Co said it would cut more U.S. production.

Stellantis, the world's fourth largest automaker, said it will build and hold for final assembly its Ram 1500 Classic trucks at its Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, assembly plants. When chips become available, the vehicles will be completed and shipped to dealers.

The action will last "a number of weeks," a Stellantis spokeswoman said, declining to reveal how many trucks would be affected.

The chip shortage, which has hit automakers globally, stems from a confluence of factors. Carmakers shut North American plants for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and canceled chip orders. Meanwhile, demand for chips surged from the consumer electronics industry as people worked from home and played video games. Now carmakers must compete for chips.

Carmakers have repeatedly said they will prioritize chips for their most profitable vehicles, but the impact on the Ram, as well as previous reports by Ford and General Motors Co of lost or impacted production of their full-size trucks, shows the shortage is hitting companies where it hurts.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said earlier this month the problems might not be fully resolved by the second half of 2021, as some auto rivals have flagged, describing supplies as the "big unknown" for revenues in 2021.

Ford said Saturday it will idle its Ohio assembly plant next week, while its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville will only work two of three shifts. Both plants will return to full production the week of March 29.

The U.S. automaker said the latest action is part of a prior forecast it made that the shortage could hit 2021 profits by $1 bln to $2.5 bln.

On Thursday, Ford said it would assemble its flagship, highly profitable F-150 pickup truck as well as Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts and then hold them "for a number of weeks" until they can be completed and shipped, affecting "thousands" of vehicles. It also said it would idle production at plants in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cologne, Germany.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Ben Klayman


© Reuters 2021
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
01:19pSTELLANTIS N  : pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage
RE
03/19MARKET CHATTER : Stellantis US-Listed Shares Drop 2% on Official Remarks Italy, ..
MT
03/19LUTZ MESCHKE : advantages of IPO have been laid out
RE
03/19ITALY, FRANCE DID NOT DISCUSS ROME B : minister
RE
03/19EXCLUSIVE : Foxconn and Vietnam's VinFast explore partnership, talks focus on ba..
RE
03/17STELLANTIS N  : Dodge Extends Gold Rush Paint Color to Performance Charger Model..
AQ
03/17ANALYSIS : Why Biden's securities regulator faces climate crackdown challenges
RE
03/17EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DROP BY 20% Y : Acea
RE
03/16Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion
RE
03/16Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 182 B 182 B
Net income 2021 6 850 M 8 153 M 8 153 M
Net cash 2021 13 930 M 16 580 M 16 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 46 331 M 55 143 M 55 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,17 €
Last Close Price 14,85 €
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & President
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.1.30%55 317
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-9.06%73 650
FERRARI N.V.-14.14%36 142
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.00%35 872
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-7.01%29 517
EXOR N.V.7.28%20 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ