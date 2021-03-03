Log in
Stellantis N : targets operating profit margin of 5.5%-7.5% this year

03/03/2021 | 03:05am EST
MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Wednesday it is aiming for a margin on its adjusted operating profit of 5.5%-7.5% this year as the auto industry is expected to grow in 2021 in all regions where the world's fourth-largest carmaker operates.

With 14 brands under one roof, including Fiat, Peugeout, Opel, Jeep, Ram and premium carmaker Maserati, Stellantis was formed in January through the merger of former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA.

"Stellantis gets off to a flying start and is fully focused on achieving the full promised synergies," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement, announcing last year's results for FCA and PSA, which the group described as "strong".

Stellantis targets over 5 billion euros a year in savings from the merger, without closing any plants. Tavares has also pledged not to cut jobs.

The margin target for the combined group compares with 4.3% reached by FCA last year and 6.1% by PSA and assumes no further significant COVID-19 related lockdowns, the statement said.

The automaker proposed the distribution of a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) dividend to its shareholders. ($1 = 0.8265 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)


© Reuters 2021
