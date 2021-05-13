Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Stellantis N : to give each of its 14 car brands 10 years of funding - CEO

05/13/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Group, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show

(Reuters) - Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday each of the automaker's 14 car brands will receive funding over the next 10 years to prove themselves.

"For the time being, we love them all and you cannot kill what you love," Tavares said at an Automotive News conference in answer to a question whether the automaker needs so many brands.

"When you love them, you give them a chance," he added. "We are giving a 10-year visibility for each brand CEO in terms of product planning and funding."

Stellantis was created from the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler. Its brands include Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Maserati, Alfa Romeo and others.

Tavares added that the company is re-engineering its strategy in China. "We are now negotiating and changing very many things at core," he said. "That is also something that needs time."

He said before Stellantis presents its overall strategic plan at the end of the year, there will be announcements around "significant bricks of the things that we are right now negotiating and building with some partners." He did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2021 7 142 M 8 619 M 8 619 M
Net cash 2021 14 740 M 17 788 M 17 788 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,33x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 45 995 M 55 529 M 55 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,65 €
Last Close Price 14,72 €
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.0.42%55 550
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-30.12%63 266
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-15.55%37 006
FERRARI N.V.-14.79%36 130
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.88%27 995
EXOR N.V.2.33%18 905