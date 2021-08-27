Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Stellantis N.V.
  News
  Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Stellantis N : production at Italy's Sevel plant to be suspended over chip shortage

08/27/2021 | 09:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Stellantis sign is seen outside company headquarters in Auburn Hills,

MILAN (Reuters) - Production at a Stellantis plant in Italy making light commercial vehicles will be halted next week due to a semiconductor shortage, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Friday, confirming a trade union statement.

"I can confirm production at the Sevel plant will be suspended next week due to a shortage of chips from a supplier," the spokesperson said.

Carmakers, increasingly dependent on electronic components, face stiff competition from the consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the health pandemic.

In July, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares warned the semiconductor shortage could drag into next year.

National union Fiom-Cgil said earlier on Friday it had been told the global electronic component shortage was about to impact other plants of the Stellantis group besides Pomigliano, starting with Sevel.

It said production at its Pomigliano site had been expected to restart but remained halted.

"It is clear the effects of this supply shortage could impact workers in all the other assembly plants like Melfi," the union said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 156 B 183 B 183 B
Net income 2021 10 413 M 12 245 M 12 245 M
Net cash 2021 15 747 M 18 517 M 18 517 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,07x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 53 647 M 63 092 M 63 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,13 €
Average target price 22,42 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.16.85%63 092
BYD COMPANY LIMITED26.18%113 529
FERRARI N.V.-6.48%39 567
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-24.84%32 804
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-13.61%26 919
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-2.91%21 114