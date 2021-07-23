Stellantis N : signs 12 bln euro credit facility with 29 banks

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis
said on Friday it had signed a 12 billion euro ($14 billion)
revolving credit facility with a group of 29 banks, "available
for use in general corporate purposes".
The facility is made up of two tranches worth 6 billion
euros each, with three- and five-year maturities, which can be
both extended by one year, said the group, formed at the
beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and
Peugeot maker PSA.
The new facility replaces two existing ones from PSA and
Fiat Chrysler, worth a total 9.25 billion euros, providing the
group with an increase in its overall available liquidity and an
extension of the facility's duration, Stellantis said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.8495 euros)
