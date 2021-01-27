Stellantis N : tablissements Peugeot Fr res S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Stellantis

tablissements Peugeot Fr res S.A. and affiliates reported a stake in Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in a Schedule 13D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with a January 16, 2021 event date.

Beneficial Ownership Reported: - tablissements Peugeot Fr res S.A.: 224,228,121, 7.2% - FFP S.A.: 224,228,121, 7.2% - Maillot I S.A.S.: 224,228,121, 7.2%

The full text of this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1605484/000114036121002262/brhc10019268_sc13d.htm

Any exhibits and associated documents for this SEC filing can be retrieved at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1842664/000114036121002262/0001140361-21-002262-index.htm

A Schedule 13D is filed with the SEC within 10 days of an entity's attaining 5% or greater position in any class of a company's securities. Subsequent changes in holdings or intentions must be reported in amended filings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1128ET