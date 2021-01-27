Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Stellantis N.V.    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stellantis N : tablissements Peugeot Fr res S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Stellantis

01/27/2021 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

tablissements Peugeot Fr res S.A. and affiliates reported a stake in Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in a Schedule 13D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with a January 16, 2021 event date. 

 
Beneficial Ownership Reported: 
 
- tablissements Peugeot Fr res S.A.: 224,228,121, 7.2% 
- FFP S.A.: 224,228,121, 7.2% 
- Maillot I S.A.S.: 224,228,121, 7.2%

The full text of this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1605484/000114036121002262/brhc10019268_sc13d.htm

Any exhibits and associated documents for this SEC filing can be retrieved at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1842664/000114036121002262/0001140361-21-002262-index.htm

A Schedule 13D is filed with the SEC within 10 days of an entity's attaining 5% or greater position in any class of a company's securities. Subsequent changes in holdings or intentions must be reported in amended filings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1128ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -3.43% 12.398 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
11:29aSTELLANTIS N : tablissements Peugeot Fr res S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Ste..
DJ
11:24aSTELLANTIS N : Fiat Chrysler Reaches Settlement With Feds Over Union Corruption ..
DJ
10:53aSTELLANTIS N : Justice Department Reaches Settlement With Fiat Chrysler Over Uni..
DJ
10:48aSTELLANTIS N : Subsidiary Pleads Guilty to US Labor Violation, Will Pay $30 Mill..
DJ
10:18aFCA US LLC reaches agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office to resolve inves..
GL
03:09aSTELLANTIS : Jefferies takes a positive view
MD
01/26MERGER OF FCA AND GROUPE PSA APPROVE : FCA and Groupe PSA expect to complete the..
PU
01/26STELLANTIS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/25STELLANTIS N : Bpifrance Participations S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Stellan..
DJ
01/25FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : The Stellantis “e-Mobility Challenge” ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 116 B 140 B 140 B
Net income 2020 2 623 M 3 175 M 3 175 M
Net cash 2020 6 611 M 8 003 M 8 003 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 40 160 M 48 844 M 48 617 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,00 €
Last Close Price 12,87 €
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & President
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Robert Peugeot Vice Chairman
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ