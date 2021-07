Stellantis N : to Announce First Half 2021 Results on August 3 (Form 6-K)

Stellantis to Announce First Half 2021 Results on August 3





Amsterdam, July 19, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) ('Stellantis') announced today that its First Half 2021 Results will be released on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.





A live audio webcast and conference call of the H1 2021 Results will begin at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.





The related press release and presentation materials are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com at approximately 8:00 a.m. CEST / 2:00 a.m. EDT on August 3, 2021.





Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible on the Group's corporate website (www.stellantis.com).





About Stellantis





Stellantis isone of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.





For more information contact:

Valérie GILLOT: +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com Shawn MORGAN: +1 248 760 2621- shawn.morgan@stellantis.com Andrea PALLARD: +39 335 873 7298 - andrea.pallard@stellantis.com Pierre-Olivier SALMON: +33 6 76 86 45 48 - pierreolivier.salmon@stellantis.com www.stellantis.com