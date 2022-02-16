Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/16 01:53:40 pm
17.095 EUR   +0.49%
01:26pSTELLANTIS N : to Outline Long-term Strategic Plan on March 1 - Form 6-K
PU
08:59aStellantis To Close Non-Production Sites In Paris Region
MT
08:05aStellantis to Reduce Non-Production Sites in Paris Area
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis N : to Outline Long-term Strategic Plan on March 1 - Form 6-K

02/16/2022 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stellantis to Outline Long-term Strategic Plan on March 1

AMSTERDAM, February 16, 2022 - Stellantis N.V announced today it will outline its long-term strategic plan on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. EST.

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, will share Stellantis' long-term strategic plan to further define how the Company intends to lead the way the world moves.

Details for accessing the event are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. A recorded replay will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website after the event.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V.(NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis


For more information, contact:

Valerie GILLOT +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com
Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 81 - nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com
communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com


Disclaimer

Stellantis NV published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 18:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
01:26pSTELLANTIS N : to Outline Long-term Strategic Plan on March 1 - Form 6-K
PU
08:59aStellantis To Close Non-Production Sites In Paris Region
MT
08:05aStellantis to Reduce Non-Production Sites in Paris Area
MT
08:01aStellantis to Outline Long-term Strategic Plan on March 1
GL
07:18aCarmaker Stellantis to close some non-production sites in Paris region
RE
05:56aAnalysis-'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off
RE
03:15aSTELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/15EV startups hunt for an edge as big automakers roll out vans and trucks
RE
02/15Stellantis To Launch New Maserati SUV In Spring 2022
MT
02/15Stellantis' Maserati to unveil new Grecale luxury SUV on March 22
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 169 B 169 B
Net income 2021 10 851 M 12 330 M 12 330 M
Net cash 2021 13 312 M 15 126 M 15 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 5,95%
Capitalization 53 296 M 60 591 M 60 556 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,01 €
Average target price 23,39 €
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.1.95%60 556
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-9.68%102 051
FERRARI N.V.-13.36%41 148
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD16.11%34 611
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.87%34 266
EXOR N.V.-5.98%19 867