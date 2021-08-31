Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
News 
Summary

Stellantis N : to extend production halt at Italy's Melfi due to chip shortage, union says

08/31/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Stellantis sign is seen outside company headquarters in Auburn Hills,

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis will extend by one week to Sept. 13 a planned production stoppage at its Melfi plant in southern Italy due to a global microchip shortage, FIM-CISL union said on Tuesday.

The output freeze at Melfi, one of the carmaker's largest plants in Italy, comes after Stellantis on Monday said it was extending production halts at several plants in Europe due to a shortage of microchips.

"The company has confirmed to unions that the delay was due to a semiconductor shortage on international markets," FIM-CISL said in a statement.

Production at Melfi has been stopped since mid-August, including a two-week summer holiday period.

Stellantis reiterated the semiconductor shortage was affecting the whole automotive industry.

"From the beginning of the COVID crisis, we drive our activity daily, plant by plant, by adapting our industrial activity to the automotive market trends, and by taking into account the different situations we are facing," the carmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 156 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2021 10 413 M 12 287 M 12 287 M
Net cash 2021 15 747 M 18 580 M 18 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Yield 2021 5,47%
Capitalization 53 297 M 62 909 M 62 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.16.08%62 894
BYD COMPANY LIMITED29.63%114 240
FERRARI N.V.-5.20%40 110
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.95%34 690
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.15%28 040
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-9.16%23 746