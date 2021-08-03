Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/03 05:46:55 am
17.113 EUR   +4.54%
05:18aSTELLANTIS N : ups 2021 profit margin goal despite chip squeeze
RE
Stellantis N : ups 2021 profit margin goal despite chip squeeze

08/03/2021 | 05:18am EDT
The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay

MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday it was raising its full-year target on its adjusted operating profit margin after strong first-half results, which included record margins in North America and progress on cost savings.

Stellantis, formed in January by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, said it aimed for an adjusted operating profit margin of around 10%, compared with a previous forecast of between 5.5%-7.5%.

Milan-listed shares in the world's fourth largest carmaker rose as much as 5.3% and were the best performer in Italy's blue-chip index.

"The market was taken by surprise and did not expect the results to be so good," a Milan-based trader said.

The company said it had made around 1.3 billion euros in merger-related net cash savings in the first half. Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said he was confident the group would reach its long-term goal of 5 billion euros in annual savings and aimed to reach 80% of that target by 2024.

The margin forecast assumes no further deterioration in the global semiconductor shortage which had been affecting the whole industry, and no further lockdowns in Europe and in the United States.

Last month Chief Executive officer Carlos Tavares, who won plaudits for driving up margins while in charge of PSA, warned the global semiconductor shortage would easily drag into next year.

Palmer said the group did not expect chip supply to improve before the final quarter of this year, with a total projected production loss of around 1.4 million vehicles in 2021.

He added that a spike in raw material prices also remained a challenge, with its impact felt more in the second half of the year.

In the January-June period Stellantis' pro-forma adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) totalled 8.622 billion euros, topping 5.938 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The group reported EBIT margin of 11.4% in the first six months, with North America at a record 16.1%.

Pro-forma industrial free cash flow was a negative 1.163 billion euros, "reflecting negative working capital impacts due to unfilled semiconductor orders, offsetting positive net synergies," it said.

In a yet another sign of efficiency gains under Tavares, luxury brand Maserati reported first-half adjusted operating income of 29 million euros after two years in the red.

Stellantis last month pledged to invest more than 30 billion euros through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup, just days before the European Union proposed an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

The group said on Tuesday it would launch 11 new battery electric vehicles and 10 plug-in hybrid vehicles in the next 24 month.

(Writing by Giulio Piovaccari; additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Tomasz Janowski)

By Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 155 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2021 7 558 M 8 973 M 8 973 M
Net cash 2021 15 599 M 18 519 M 18 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 51 259 M 60 921 M 60 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,37 €
Average target price 20,24 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.11.66%60 921
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.07%74 277
FERRARI N.V.-7.57%40 240
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.63%32 854
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-7.49%28 351
EXOR N.V.5.68%19 012