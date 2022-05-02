Stellantis NV to Invest $2.8 Billion on Assembly Plants, Center to Accelerate Electrification Strategy

By Denny Jacob

Stellantis NV said Monday it plans to invest 3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.8 billion) on two assembly plants and to expand its automotive research and development center as part of its long-term electrification strategy.

The global auto-making giant said its assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, will be transformed to support production of a new multi-energy vehicle architecture that will provide battery-electric capability for multiple models. Retooling is expected to begin in 2023. Its assembly plant in Brampton will be retooled and modernized beginning in 2024.

The company said its research and development center will add 650 engineering jobs and become a battery lab. The new facility will be added to the existing building with completion expected to by the end of 2023.

