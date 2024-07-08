STELLANTIS : Oddo BHF remains positive, but lowers its target

July 08, 2024 at 04:02 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Stellantis, despite a cautious adjustment of its target price from 30 to 25 euros, ahead of the publication of the automaker's half-year results, scheduled for July 25.



The research firm is lowering its estimates (-11% for 2024-25) to reflect its now more cautious view of the group in the short term (inventories, market share), and more generally of the environment (consumption in Europe and the USA).



Oddo BHF nevertheless considers that 'Stellantis' fundamental qualities are still present and should indeed enable it to rebound from the second half of 2024 and into 2025'.



Beyond that, the company's very healthy financial situation, combined with its now robust and recurring FCF generation, should enable it to maintain a favorable return-to-shareholder policy", adds the analyst.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.