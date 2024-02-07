Stellantis: Peugeot sales up +6% in 2023

Peugeot has recorded 1,124,268 registrations in 2023, up +6% on 2022.



Sales outside the EU29 account for 28.2% of worldwide sales, up +0.8 points on 2022. 17 countries beat their 15-year market share record.



Peugeot is the European leader in the electric B segment with the E-208 and E-2008, and in the electric LCV segment with the E-Partner, E-Expert and E-Boxer. 18% of Peugeots registered in the EUR29 are electrified.



The move upmarket is confirmed with the launch of the new Peugeot 408 and the new Peugeot E-3008.



' In a highly competitive 2023 environment, I am proud to announce a 6% rise in sales and an increase in international volume of almost 1 point. In Europe, the Peugeot brand remains the leader in the electric B segment with two models: the e-208 and the e-2008, and occupies first place in electric utility vehicles," said Linda Jackson - CEO Peugeot.



