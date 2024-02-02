Stellantis: Peugeot takes 16.7% share of the French PC market

Peugeot took the lead in the French PC + LCV market in January with a market share of 16.8%, and a 15.6% increase in sales volumes, in a market up 8.6%.



Peugeot also takes the lead in the passenger car market, with a 16.7% market share, and a 15.4% increase in sales volumes compared with 2023



The Peugeot 208 is the best-selling passenger car in France, with a 6.8% market share, up 1.5 points on January 2023.



The Peugeot E-208 is also number one in the BEV segment for private customers, with a 10.9% market share, up 1.7 points on January 2023.



Two Peugeot vehicles remain in the top 5 of passenger cars: the Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 2008.



' We are very pleased with the results achieved at the start of 2024, with the Peugeot brand and more particularly the Peugeot 208, which has regained the number one position among passenger cars in France, continuing to be a great success with our customers', Zineb Ghout, Director of Peugeot France.



