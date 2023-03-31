Stellantis' Portugal plant to produce large series fully battery electric compact vans

Stellantis's Mangualde Production Center, which has made over 1.5 million vehicles, will produce battery electric light commercial vehicles for Citroën, Fiat, OPEL and Peugeot, the company said in a statement.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest automotive group by sales, planned to spend over 30 billion euros ($32.53 billion) through 2025 to electrify its vehicle lineup and boost its software content to catch up with rivals, including Tesla Inc.

Stellantis was created through the $52 billion merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA in 2021.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

