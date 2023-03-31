Stellantis Production Center in Portugal to Produce Electric Light Commercial Vehicles in 2025

By Denny Jacob

Stellantis NV on Friday said its production center in Portugal will produce battery electric light commercial vehicles starting in early 2025.

The global auto-making company that owns Jeep, Ram and other well-known car brands said the plant in Mangualde will produce the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Partner, Opel Combo-e and Fiat e-Doblò models, both in light commercial and passenger versions.

Leveraging the production center's manufacturing expertise is critical to the continued decarbonization of Stellantis' fleets, said Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1559ET