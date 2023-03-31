Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:58 2023-03-31 pm EDT
16.79 EUR   +1.27%
04:07pGM says it expects some EVs to receive $7,500 U.S. tax credits
RE
04:00pStellantis Production Center in Portugal to Produce Electric Light Commercial Vehicles in 2025
DJ
03:17pStellantis Allocates Electric Van to Mangualde to Support Light Commercial Vehicle Leadership in Europe
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis Production Center in Portugal to Produce Electric Light Commercial Vehicles in 2025

03/31/2023 | 04:00pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Stellantis NV on Friday said its production center in Portugal will produce battery electric light commercial vehicles starting in early 2025.

The global auto-making company that owns Jeep, Ram and other well-known car brands said the plant in Mangualde will produce the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Partner, Opel Combo-e and Fiat e-Doblò models, both in light commercial and passenger versions.

Leveraging the production center's manufacturing expertise is critical to the continued decarbonization of Stellantis' fleets, said Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1559ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.93% 16.736 Delayed Quote.25.02%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.90% 16.728 Real-time Quote.24.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 184 B 200 B 200 B
Net income 2023 14 835 M 16 118 M 16 118 M
Net cash 2023 26 432 M 28 718 M 28 718 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,55x
Yield 2023 7,64%
Capitalization 52 615 M 57 165 M 57 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 272 367
Free-Float 75,9%
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 16,58 €
Average target price 21,53 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.25.02%56 849
BYD COMPANY LIMITED16.93%99 160
FERRARI N.V.25.53%48 847
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.18%30 513
KIA CORPORATION33.90%24 537
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.42%24 006
