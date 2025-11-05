On Wednesday, RBC renewed its neutral (sector perform) rating on Stellantis shares, with a target price reduced from €9 to €8, saying it sees reasons to be cautious in the short term.



While the automotive group managed to return to growth in Q3, thanks to a recovery in sales in North America and price increases, the Canadian broker notes that the manufacturer also expects to incur additional costs in H2 2025.



This outlook has led the broker to exercise a degree of caution, especially as efforts to regain market share in North America and Europe, as well as the upcoming launch of low-margin vehicles, are likely, in its view, to weigh on the company's results.