STELLANTIS : RBC optimistic ahead of investor day

June 07, 2024 at 06:27 am EDT

RBC on Friday renewed its 'outperform' opinion and 31 euro price target on Stellantis, as the automotive group holds its first investor meeting in the US next week since the merger was finalized in 2021.



In a note, the Canadian broker explains that it expects the market to react favorably to the event, particularly in view of the recent fall in the share price.



The automaker is expected to focus on reassuring investors about the high level of inventories in North America, a problem which, in its view, can largely be resolved.



In the face of slowing growth in the electric vehicle market, management should also emphasize the advantages of its "flexible" architecture, as well as the solidity of the remuneration offered to shareholders, which RBC does not consider to be well integrated into the share price.



In addition, it continues, Stellantis should necessarily be asked about a possible 'rationalization' of its brand profile, which currently comprises 14 labels following the merger.



Finally, RBC adds that the group should also highlight its third growth driver, namely its potential in markets other than the USA and Europe.



