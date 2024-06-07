Stellantis: RBC optimistic ahead of investor day

RBC on Friday renewed its 'outperform' opinion and 31 euro price target on Stellantis, as the automotive group holds its first investor meeting in the US next week since the merger was finalized in 2021. In a note, the Canadian broker explains that it expects the market to react favorably to the event, particularly in view of the stock's recent decline.



At the current price, the stock has a 2024 P/E of around 4 times, with a yield close to 7%.



