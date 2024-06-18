By Dean Seal

Stellantis has issued a safety recall for more than one million vehicles in the U.S. with rear-view-camera issues that could increase the risk of a crash.

Federal regulators said in a letter that the recall affects vehicles fitted with a radio software which may stop the rear-view camera's image from displaying, thus decreasing a driver's overall rear visibility.

A representative for Stellantis said Tuesday that the company has already provided over-the-air updates for software on more than 735,000 of the affected vehicles and is pursuing updates for the rest. A request to accept the update will appear on the media screens of affected vehicles, the representative said.

The recall covers 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacificas and Jeep Grand Cherokees, 2021-2022 Dodge Durangos, 2022-2023 Ram Promasters and Jeep Compasses, Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers, and 2022 Ram 1500s, 2500s and 3500s.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said dealers will update the radio software at issue for free.

According to Stellantis, the recall was prompted by a routine review of customer feedback that uncovered the radio-software issue. The company said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the software issue at this time.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-24 1502ET