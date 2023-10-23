By Mauro Orru



Stellantis shared a new lineup of commercial vans for its Citroen, Fiat Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands as it seeks to double commercial-vehicle revenue by the end of the decade.

The company, formed by the combination of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group, said Monday that its new lineup consisted of 12 compact, mid-size and large commercial vans across its brands, equipped with zero-emission technologies and in-house electric-vehicle battery systems.

Stellantis's commercial-vehicle business currently makes up one third of group revenue, with annual sales of 1.6 million units. Stellantis is seeking to double commercial-vehicle revenue by the end of the decade compared with 2021, reaching a 40% electric-vehicle sales mix and generating 5 billion euros ($5.30 billion) in connected services revenue.

