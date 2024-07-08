STELLANTIS : Stifel slightly reduces its target price on the stock

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Stellantis shares, with a slightly reduced target price from €29 to €27.



While Stellantis will announce its results for the first half of 2024 on July 25, Stifel reports that at the end of the first half of 2024, inventories remained 'stubbornly high' and that shipments are expected to be down again by double digits in the second quarter (with North America hardest hit).



Since the CMD of June 13, investors have known that 2024 would be a year of transition, with a 'visibly' more difficult first half and - hopefully - a second half showing sequential improvements", reports the analyst, who indicates that the split between the first and second halves is likely to be "rougher" than previously modelled.



Against this backdrop, the broker lowers its EPS by 5% (average '24-26), mainly due to lower volumes.



Stellantis' status as a market darling has been tarnished recently, and it may have to show evidence of better execution in the second half (notably on FCF) to regain lost ground", concludes the broker.



