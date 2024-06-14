STELLANTIS : UBS also remains Buy on the stock
Product momentum and resource allocation are outweighing inventory reduction in North America", says UBS.
The automotive group has confirmed its target of a "double-digit" adjusted operating margin this year, accompanied by positive industrial free cash flow.
The first half of the year should therefore see an operating margin of around 10%-11%, with a significantly lower industrial free cash flow than last year.
