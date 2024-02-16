STELLANTIS : UBS reiterates its recommendation on the stock

UBS believes that "results are solid and forecasts are reassuring".



The analyst firm confirms its buy recommendation on the stock, with a price target of E22, representing a potential upside of 3%.



' The shares made solid progress in fiscal 2023 and benefited from reassuring forecasts for 2024. The share buyback announced for €3 billion is at the lower end of expectations' says UBS.



' The Group renews its commitment to achieving a minimum double-digit recurring operating margin by 2024, as well as positive industrial free cash flow despite macroeconomic uncertainties ' said management.



