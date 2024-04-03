Stellantis: US sales down 10% in Q1

FCA US, the North American subsidiary of Stellantis, saw its car sales fall by 10% year-on-year in the first quarter in the USA.



Its delivery volumes totalled 332,540 in the first three months of the year, compared with 368,327 units over the same period in 2023.327 units for the same period in 2023.



The automaker reported a 2% increase in Jeep sales, thanks in particular to the dynamism of the Wagoneer model, good news as the brand prepares to launch its first electric vehicle, the Jeep Wagoneer S.



However, sales of its large Ram pickups fell by 26%.



Most of the major automakers reported lower sales on the US market in the first quarter, with GM down 1.5%.



Only Ford escaped this downward trend, with sales up 6.8% on Q1 2023 thanks to the success of its hybrid (+42%) and above all electric (+86%) vehicles.



