    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
06/03 03:59:58 pm EDT
13.83 EUR   -3.03%
03:59pStellantis unit pleads guilty, will pay $300M in U.S. diesel probe
RE
03:50pFCA US LLC Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office to Resolve Diesel Emissions Investigation
GL
02:13pBiden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned by Ford, Others
MT
Stellantis Unit FCA Pleads Guilty to Fraud Conspiracy, Will Pay $300 Million

06/03/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
By Will Feuer


FCA US LLC, a unit of Stellantis N.V., has pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy and agreed to pay about $300 million in criminal penalties after the company made misleading representations about the emissions-control systems on more than 100,000 Ram pickup trucks and Jeep SUVs, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

FCA US pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., commit wire fraud and violate the Clean Air Act. Under the agreement, FCA US has agreed to pay a criminal fine of $96 million and to forfeit $203.6 million

FCA US made misrepresentations related to over 100,000 Model Year 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles and their emissions of pollutants, fuel efficiency, and compliance with U.S. emissions standards, the DOJ said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 18, the DOJ said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1606ET

STELLANTIS N.V. -3.24% 13.796 Real-time Quote.-14.51%
STELLANTIS N.V. -3.31% 13.792 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
