Stellantis employees at the car maker's factory in Melfi, Italy, are on a one-day strike.

The work stoppage stems from a lack of clarity over future car production at the plant, according to a joint statement from labor unions FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic and UGL. Workers want to know the names of the fourth and fifth models that will be produced there, as well as the volume needed to sustain jobs, according to labor representatives.

The Netherlands-based maker of Jeep, Dodge and a dozen other brands said in June that it was considering adding a fifth model to the manufacturing line in Melfi but that the final decision would depend on plant performance.

Around 24% of employees--about 900 people--didn't work during the first shift on Monday, Stellantis said.

The strike seems unrelated to the United Autoworkers Strike of Stellantis, General Motors and Ford in the U.S., Equita Sim analyst Martino De Ambroggi said in a research note.

