  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
03/31 04:28:46 am EDT
15.08 EUR   -0.58%
Stellantis aiming to source semiconductors closer to home

03/31/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris

TURIN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis expects to be able to source computer chips from Europe and the United States within 3-4 years, its chief executive told a news conference on Thursday.

Carlos Tavares said the company had "lots of initiatives" in place to develop more local sourcing of semiconductors after shortages of imports from Asia weighed on the industry over the past year or so.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
