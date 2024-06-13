MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis reiterated its 2024 financial forecasts and said it aimed to improve its dividend payout next year, the world's fourth-largest carmaker said on Thursday.

The carmaker, which was created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and of France's PSA, will hold its Investor Day later in the day in the United States.

For 2025 the carmaker will target the upper range of its 25-30% dividend payout policy versus the 25% in recent years, it said in a statement.

Stellantis confirmed its forecasts for the current year, including an adjusted operating income margin of 10-11% in the first half and "industrial free cash flows visibly below the prior year period".

It also said it would pay shareholders at least 7.7 billion euros ($8.32 billion) through dividends and buybacks in 2024.

($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by by Giulia Segreti)